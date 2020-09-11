One of my favorite fall traditions is to read through the annual edition of The Old Farmer’s Almanac about different upcoming trends for the new year.
One of the food future things mentioned in the 2021 edition is a refrigerator that will automatically tell us when there is spoiled food. No more scientific experiment discoveries hidden in the corner of the refrigerator.
I contemplated how something like a refrigerator spoiled food sensor could transcend into my crafting. Hmm, I thought. It could be very handy to have some type of alert sensor for my crafting.
For example, a specialized indicator that could sense when you’re low on sewing notions.
Imagine, just asking out loud, “Do I have enough fusible interfacing to make my project?”
My craft sensor would let me know if I need to make a trip to the fabric store or can work into the night on my project knowing all the supplies are right at my fingertips.
Another indicator could tell me when I have only two more skeins of a specific color or fiber of yarn. I can’t count how many times I’ve selected a specific pattern and found the perfect yarn only to find, after digging through container after container of yarn, that I need just one more skein to make my project. Of course, it’s usually a yarn that has a specific dye lot and is no longer available from the manufacturer.
A craft sensor could save me time. I can easily imagine me spending less time looking for materials and more time working on my project. And, the sensor could keep an ongoing inventory as I work through different craft projects.
I could ask my craft sensor if I need to purchase more yarn for a particular project.
I can hear that kind, sweet electronic voice’s response as it says, “Yes, you need to buy new yarn to add to your collection.” How cool is that? I now have the freedom to buy more yarn (or fabric). I start to leave the room as my craft sensor continues talking.
Sensor: “But, the honest response to your question is: You have enough yarn.”
Me: “But it’s not the right kind of yarn. Besides, I need more of the dark blue color yarn.”
Sensor: “My stars, how many colors of blue do you really need? You have 24 different shades of blue.”
Me: “Are you getting smart with me? I know I don’t have the right color of blue. Now, I’m going to the yarn store.”
Sensor: “You have enough blue yarn. Along with enough fabric, beads and buttons. Besides, you can’t go anywhere. I am programmed to help you break your craft stash habit. I have now disabled your car and you can’t go to town to purchase any more yarn. I’ve also changed the password on your online craft accounts until you use up all the yarn and fabric currently in your craft stash.”
Me: Loudly gasping and looking for the sensor-off button.
Maybe having a craft sensor is not such a good idea after all.
