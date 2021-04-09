Craft patterns are rated by degrees of difficulty. Each level of difficulty is meant to challenge the crafter to learn new techniques or better ways to finish off a garment or home decor item. Some of the practice also includes gaining confidence and experience as you progress through the different experience levels. However, many crafters will often work in a variety of crafts at varying difficulty levels. I may have one experienced, one advanced beginner and then a simple scarf or dishcloth in my works-in-progress project basket.
Some patterns indicate the difficulty of the garment, either in word or by a number level rating, such as 1-4, with 4 being the most difficult or for experienced crafters. Here’s an explanation of the different terms used to rate pattern difficulty.
Beginner: This is the first level of every new crafter. Sewing patterns that are simple or beginner include a limited amount of shaping and pattern pieces. For example, you may make a simple tote bag. The main purpose of a beginning sewing patterns is to gain confidence in basic sewing skills and being familiar and comfortable using your sewing machine. A beginner knit/crochet pattern also has simple stitch patterns with minimal shaping. A beginning pattern for a knit/crochet crafter is often a dishcloth pattern.
Easy or Advanced Beginner: This level is used for crafters who may have made a few garments or home decor items. In sewing, that may mean adding buttons and buttonholes or sewing in zippers. For crochet/knit items, this level may include a repetitive stitch pattern, simple color changes or more involved garment shaping and finishing.
Intermediate: This level of pattern use includes things like sewing collars or plackets on a garment. It is also a level where your experience helps make the garment or home decor item look more finished on the inside of the item. It may include basic lace patterns, complicated color changes or new stitch techniques for knit/crochet projects.
Experienced: These types of patterns include things such as intricate stitch patterns, working with fine threads or very detailed finishing and shaping of garments or home decor items. This level may include designing your own garment or making changes to published patterns to customize the design of the garment or home decor item. For example, I don’t like to sew seams on knit or crochet garments. So, I will make notes alongside the original pattern to make adjustments to make the garment in a seamless manner. Fewer seams to sew and less time to assemble the garment. You may even include design elements from several patterns (sewing or knit/crochet) to make your own, one-of-a-kind project. For example, you may take the sleeve pattern from a previous garment, add it to the bodice of a different garment and top it off with special piping or rolled edging to complete the garment.
