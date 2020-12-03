Several years ago, I acquired several of my late mother-in-law’s craft patterns. She saved newspaper clippings, magazines, all types of pattern instructions. Computers with website search engines didn’t exist when my mother-in-law saved her craft pattern clippings.
I was working on a baby sweater from her pattern collection, having made the front and side sections of the pattern. I was about to make the decrease for the first sleeve, turned the page of the pattern and the pattern was nowhere to be found. I checked the bottom of the previous page and realized the remaining instructions were on a back page of the magazine — a page I couldn’t find or retrieve because the pattern was removed from the original magazine and the rest of the magazine was long gone into the recycling bin. Fortunately, the sweater was a simple pattern and I figured out the rest of the pattern to finish that particular baby sweater.
I’ve seen missing pattern instructions mishaps happen with members of a knit group on social media. What does one do when you run into this roadblock to finishing your craft project?
One way is to do a website search. Sometimes, you can find the exact pattern information on the printed page. Some magazines will have the name, year and date for that particular issue along the bottom of the page, which increases your probability of finding the exact pattern.
Other times, a website search may be needed to find the rest of the pattern instructions. Occasionally, you get lucky and obtain the actual pattern instructions. One of the Facebook group members said she has several old magazines and patterns, and stated she may be able to locate the pattern if she knew which publication carried the pattern. She was willing to sell the original magazine with the needed pattern.
There are some websites that carry old-style items and patterns. Some websites require a person create an account and log in to check their pattern collection. You can also check websites such as Etsy, Ravelery or ebay.
Try to include specific terms for your web search. For example, I went to my web search and put in the term "quilt pattern." In less than one second, I had over 113 million choices for the term "quilt pattern." Adding the word “antique” to my quilt pattern search gave me a more manageable number of 17.6 million choices. Many times, I will search using the images tab of the website search. There are many times when I will spot the exact picture of the craft item. Sometimes, I find a similar pattern that can be used as is or adapted to fit my original pattern. Some patterns may cost money to download and print; others can be downloaded for free. Just be sure to respect the designers and copyright laws pertaining to your craft.
On a side note: Only three more weeks until Christmas. Happy crafting!
