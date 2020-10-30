As any crafter will tell you, nothing catches our eye faster than some craft item included in a set design of a movie or show, or an actor working on a particular craft in the story.
For example, while watching an episode of the old “Andy Griffith Show,” Aunt Bee sat on the front porch knitting away on her project. I watched her hands intently as she knitted across a few stitches. I could tell, she was a real knitter.
Crafters are a passionate group about their particular craft. Ask any crafter what bothers them about entertainment representation of crafts and they will often respond that it annoys them when the actor is only acting like they are working on said craft. Us real crafters can definitely tell the difference.
Seeing a craft being faked will make me stop in my tracks. Comments to my husband may include words like, “She’s not really knitting,” or, “I’ve never met anyone that does hand sewing like that!” (I seem to recall a bathroom tissue commercial that appeared on television in the 1990s, where the quilters were using a pair of knitting needles to “quilt” the soft bathroom tissue. Yikes!)
A few years ago, I had a minor fender bender while driving my car. A man driving a small car was coming off an exit ramp and (literally) almost broadsided me. Thinking he wanted to be in front of me, I gave him some room. Instead, the man whipped his car very close behind me and cut across two lanes of traffic, narrowly missing another vehicle. Whew … that was close! Because I was trying to avoid hitting him, I bumped a stopped car in front of me. Of course, the man in the small car was nowhere to be found. I told the officer that the man was driving a white, electric-powered car, had a brown beard and eyeglasses, and was alongside my passenger door so close, that I could tell the man was wearing a medium brown tweed sweater with three rows of cables across the front of the sweater. The officer stopped, looked at me, then went back to writing notes on his tablet.
I am part of a knitting Facebook group. Many times, there are posts of an actor wearing a specific garment or accessory. The person who posted the request wants to know where to find a knit, crochet or stitch pattern available for that particular item. Some pattern books are available for purchase with craft patterns based on movies/shows such as the Harry Potter or Outlander series. Other times, the crafter may need to create their own pattern for that particular item.
Recently, I updated my phone and noticed a new icon. This icon allows me to take a photo and automatically search the website to find that particular item. I used this icon to search for a new knit sweater pattern I saw someone wearing. The person was kind enough to let me take a picture of the sweater. I didn’t find the exact pattern but have a lot of web search options to make a similar style sweater idea become a reality.
