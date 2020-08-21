Some knit/crochet stitch patterns are repeated across a specific row or a set of rows that create an overall pattern. Manufacturers sometimes include a chart design to show where particular stitches and pattern rows are made on the project. However, writing out each individual row of the pattern would take a lot of paper. It’s more cost effective to write a pattern in a kind of craft code. There is usually a glossary or key of the terms and stitches used such as K for knit, P for purl and sc for single crochet stitches.
Let’s decipher a couple samples of a knit/crochet pattern row.
Sample No. 1: Row instructions for one row of a knit diamond pattern (as originally written):
- Row 6: P1, P3, K1, (P1, K1) twice, P4, rep from to end.
- What the instructions mean: From the beginning of the row, Purl 1 stitch, then purl 3 stitches, purl 1 knit 1, purl 1, knit 1, purl 4. Repeat this pattern across the row, starting with the purl 3 stitches part. You don’t repeat the first Purl 1 stitch. That instruction was only for the first stitch of the row.
Anytime you see an asterisk, that is the part you repeat. The instructions inside the parenthesis are to be repeated a specific number of times before you continue with the row. In this sample, you would purl 1 stitch, knit the next stitch, purl the next stitch, knit the next stitch. That’s two repeats of the parenthesis section, then continue with purling 4 stitches.
You can also see that writing each stitch out over, say 180 stitches, would take a lot of printing and paper, greatly increasing the cost of the printed pattern.
One instruction that can be confusing to even experienced crafters is making a pattern, then repeating it for several rows.
For example, Sample No. 2 original instructions are as follows:
Row 1: Sc 10 sts, M1 inc, sc across rest of the row.
Row 2: Sc across the row.
Repeat these two rows 3 more times.
What the instructions mean: On Row 1, you single crochet across 10 stitches, make an increase stitch in the next stitch, then finish off the row making single crochet stitches across the rest of the previous row stitches.
What confuses some crafters is counting how many repeats of Rows 1 and 2 are needed for the pattern. Many crafters often include the original two rows of the pattern. So, if you’re counting the rows, you will have completed eight rows of the stated pattern.
The key word is “more.” The first two rows are the initial pattern instructions. Then, you will repeat those two rows 3 more times, over the next 6 rows. That saves the pattern writers from having to repeatedly write, Row 1 (instructions), Row 2, Row 3, etc.
If I come across a pattern that has several rows of instructions before repeating, say 20 rows of a lace knit pattern, I will often use a tally method with paper and pencil. It’s easier for me to keep track of the number of rows and, if I have to put my project on the shelf for a while, I know right where I left off. If there is a pattern chart included, I will often make a copy of the chart and highlight each row as I work the pattern. Another trick I discovered to help me remember where I’m at in the stitch pattern across the row, is to stop at the end of a section just before the asterisk repeat along the row of stitches.
