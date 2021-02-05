A few days ago, my husband brought a shirt to me that is now relegated to the rag pile. As usual, I picked up my seam ripper and removed all the buttons from the shirt, adding a set of 19 buttons to my button collection. This includes buttons from the button band, cuffs, collar and the extra buttons stitched inside the shirt.
My late mother and mother-in-law did the same thing. I inherited some of the buttons from their collection. Some are very plain and others are full of character and colors. Here are a couple suggestions on what to do with all those buttons.
Store the buttons in see-through containers or decorative canning jars, which serve to showcase the buttons plus they can be displayed on a shelf as part of the home decor. You can sort the buttons using color combinations or button shapes. Having the buttons in clear containers allows one to see which buttons are in the containers, in case you really do need buttons to finish a garment or home decor item.
You can also use the buttons to make a wall hanging. For example, imagine a clay pot filled with flowers. Now, instead of using paint to make your design, why not use buttons for the colors of your art project? First, sketch an outline of the desired finished piece on a canvas or wood base. You will need a surface strong enough to support the weight of the buttons, especially if you are using natural stone types of button.
Next, choose the buttons you will use for your project. The clay pot part of the project might be made using dark-brown colored buttons. They don’t have to be the same color, design or size to add character to your finished project. You can also overlap layers of buttons, using contrasting colors for finer detail accents. Even though flat-style buttons may work easier, you can also use shank-style buttons. Strategically layer shank buttons over and in between so that the shank sits below some of the flat-style buttons. Decorative buttons can be used as the flowers for your project. Stems and leaves can be drawn onto the design background by using different colored felt-tip markers or paints. I might suggest that stems and leaves are drawn in place first, then you can cover the end of the stem with your decorative button. You can also use florist wire and leaves for the flower stems in place of drawing the designs into your wall art.
Secure the buttons into place on your outline using a hot glue gun. Fill in the entire space with the buttons. The wall hanging can then be placed into a picture frame ready for display.
If hanging the finished project on a wall, be sure the picture frame hanger and wall nail/screw are strong enough to support the wall hanging.
