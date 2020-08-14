I belong to an international knitting group on social media. From beginners to designers, the group offers camaraderie for those who share the love of knitting.
One reoccurring discussion is answering the question of how many projects one has waiting in the wings. I had to think about that question quite a while.
At first, I thought about my unfinished craft projects. I have continued my progress to completing several projects with the goal of eventually having only one or two in-progress projects. A third project would most likely be my charity and travel project. A quick glance around my craft room and I realize I don’t have very many projects waiting … or do I?
I had a notice from my Facebook account of a couple unopened saved posts. So, I clicked on my unopened saves and there must have been over 20 different knit projects I had saved from my knit group. These were posts that inspired me. When I’m ready to knit a new project, I can easily find the post. Sometimes, that works and sometimes the post has been removed and I’m left with only the memory of the post. Occasionally, I can find the deleted project through other craft sites or ask the members of the knit group to repost information about that particular item.
I looked on one of my shelves and realized that in a large tote bag are all the yarns and patterns for my future projects, which include: two sweaters, one pair of gloves and a few pairs of socks and a baby afghan (charity).
OK, I told myself, that’s not too bad. At least the supplies and pattern are in one central tote. Before organizing my room, I would spend hours looking for supplies for one of my projects. Sometimes, you get the inspiration to work on a specific project and then can’t find all the supplies of that particular project. It seems no other substitute project will fulfill the inspiration of that one particular project. Eventually, you give up on the first project and have to settle for the runner-up project. Even though the second place project is a good project, it still doesn’t seem as inspiring as the first craft project.
Then, I noticed my notebook on the shelf. As I reorganized my craft room last month, I used a three-hole punch to place all the loose pages of different craft project instructions into the book. I realized that there were another 10 or 12 projects in that book.
I figure I’d have to live to be about 250 years old to get every craft project completed that is being held in queue for my future projects. However, I am never bored and when ready, I have a large selection of craft choices. I’m looking forward to working on those projects, even if I don’t live to be 250 years old. That is, until I am inspired by new craft projects and add those projects to my saved posts, my three-ring notebook or my future-project tote. I guess my future project list never will stop growing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.