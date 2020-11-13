Most crafters have a special conglomerate of tools and notions to carry along with their craft projects. I have a black zippered makeup bag that I use for all those notions needed for my needlework.
Inside that bag are several stitch markers, assorted sewing and tapestry needles, a few different sized crochet hooks (for knit/crochet projects), small pair of scissors, a machine bobbin of sewing thread, couple thimbles and a small pair of scrapbook pliers to help me grasp sewing needles and pull the needle through thick fabrics or leather. There are some other gadgets and notions in the bag. It’s easy to just grab my yarn, needles and that makeup bag and know I have all the extras I need when working on a craft project.
Most of the time, I will have some small knit project in my backpack that I take to work each day. I will often knit during my work breaks or lunch time. I will take that black makeup bag and toss it into the backpack with my knitting. I can’t count how many times a student or teacher needed something mended. I’ve used many items from my craft tool pouch to fix said items.
Last week, I misplaced my makeup bag of crafting tools. I do have other supplies that can be used but you know how it is: losing your favorite craft tools is very frustrating and makes one sad.
I searched all the unfinished project baskets. I checked every fabric project craft bag. Most of them were empty (no in-progress projects in the bags). I checked my backpack and even my school lunch bag. No luck finding the makeup bag of crafting tools.
My husband saw me rummaging through my craft project bags and baskets. I informed him I had lost my black makeup bag full of my craft supply notions. He gave me some suggestions where to look, but had no success. He knew it was important I find the little black makeup bag. I searched for two days, but had no luck finding said bag.
I definitely knew I had the same supplies in my craft room and could easily put another notions bag together. But, this makeup bag held my favorite craft supply notions and I had resigned myself that my particular bag was lost. Wait, I thought. I have been weaving on my table loom and wondered if I may have inadvertently left the bag with the loom supplies at The Plum Nelly. It was Sunday and The Plum Nelly was closed. I would have to wait until Monday to check my loom supplies to see if I could find my craft notions bag.
Sunday, I got a few items together for the next school day and started placing them in my backpack. Lo and behold, peeking out from under the small gray rectangle placed to support the bottom of the backpack, was the tassel attached to the zipper of my black craft bag. The little makeup bag had slipped underneath the gray colored rectangle in the bottom of my backpack. I was relieved and very happy to find that little bag.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.