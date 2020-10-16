I spent the morning of my one-day fiber excursion visiting an alpaca farm. Now it was on to a fiber mill in Kansas that processes fiber from animals, including alpacas. We hopped back into our cars and started our vehicle caravan traveling to Kansas. We made a stop at a restaurant for lunch then walked a few blocks to The Shepherd’s Mill in Phillipsburg, Kansas.
The Shepherd’s Mill started in 2004. Sally Brandon operates the mill in a building in the downtown business district. A little back story: I met Sally many years ago when we were members of the Prairie Fibers Guild in Hastings. I distinctly remember discussion among the guild members that there were limited places across the U.S. to process fiber from animals. Many of the guild members were raising alpaca, sheep and/or llama. One day, Sally announced at one of our meetings that she, along with her husband, were going to delve into the art of turning fibers into yarn. It was exciting to see her dream come to fruition.
Sally told us they process fibers such as yak, bear, possum, fox, cow and shetland pony along with llama wool. She said about 80% of the fiber processed is alpaca. Her mill processes fiber from about 44 states across the U.S.
One thing she determines is the job of the finished fiber for someone to sell at retail. Will it be used for blankets, scarves, yarn or carpet? It helps her to know whether the fiber is suited for that particular job.
I have processed a wool fleece from “in the grease” (wool that is straight off the sheep and not yet washed) to a, clean, spun and finished yarn. It took quite a bit of hand labor and a lot of help from my young son (who operated the carding drum while he read a book) to get through all the stages of turning my wool fleece into yarn. As much as I enjoyed going through the steps of the process, I would rather spin and knit with my yarn than to get the fiber ready to reach the spinning step.
The Shepherd’s Mill will process fiber that weighs at least 2 pounds. They process an average of 180-200 pounds of fiber per week. The fiber is brought into the mill, where the fiber is logged and examined by Sally or one of her fiber-trained employees. It is important to be sure the end product will meet the expectations of the fiber’s owner. Sally’s experience has helped her to know and train employees what the fiber will be best suited for in the final product. That information is also included in on the log sheet.
The fiber is then washed in a special washing machine and then laid out on drying racks in a huge air-controlled closet. Sally opened the cabinet and immediately the aroma of damp fiber filled the air. I could see different colors of fiber resting on the drying racks. Once dry, the fiber continues through the process making fiber into yarn.
Next week: More on the process of making the fiber into yarn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.