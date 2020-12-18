Christmas is next weekend and there are still a few things I need to do to complete my gift giving list.
One quick and simple gift is to put ingredients together to provide a meal. There are many ways to give the gift of food, but without the recipient having to consume all the food in a short amount of time. Many times, I will portion out and freeze baked items to consume at a later time. Another option is to keep the goodies and celebrate New Year’s Eve with those special treats.
A few years ago, I received a decorated canning jar that contained ingredients to make brownies. My husband and I don’t eat a lot of sweet treats. Sundays have become a day when we will indulge in sweet treat items such as cinnamon rolls or ice cream. I had the jar of brownie mix sitting on my countertop. It looked decorative with the layers of ingredients, too. Getting a mix turned into brownies was easy. All I needed to add was perishable items such as eggs and milk. I also needed to add a little bit of vanilla to the mix.
Dried soup or cookie ingredients can also be layered into a decorative container or canning jar.
One Christmas many years ago, a co-worker gave me a casserole dish filled with a frozen meat dish. I never thought of making a frozen casserole for gift giving, but this was already frozen and could be stored (or used) whenever I wanted to have a quick meal. The meal was easy to put in the oven and very delicious. I also had a new recipe to make for my family. She included the casserole dish as part of the gift, so no need to return the dish to her. Ironically (unknown to her), I had just accidentally broken one of my favorite casserole dishes and this was the perfect replacement.
If giving food or goodies-to-make as a gift, be sure to include a recipe or information card. For example, the brownie mix included the needed ingredients to complete the recipe and specific directions on how to bake the brownies. The frozen casserole included the original recipe so I could make the recipe later, and the baking instructions on how to heat the food in the casserole dish. My family really enjoyed the casserole. Plus, you can control the ingredients that go into the recipe and be mindful of any special dietary concerns for your recipient.
I also like to include a little extra information along with the recipe card, especially if the recipe came from one of my ancestors, has a special ethnic origin or is a family favorite.
To my readers: Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you and yours.
