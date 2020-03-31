Circle or spiral shapes and motifs are used in knit and crochet projects. I’ve often used the shaping for the base of my grocery bags. I use crochet for the base, then pick up stitches along the outer edges of the last crochet round and knit the sides of the bag. Then top it off with a crochet edge and handles. These bags are very strong and can carry a lot of cans of food or bottles of laundry or dish soap.
The difference between a spiral and a circular shape is that a spiral, as the name implies, starts in the center and goes around the center, increasing in size. On a circular shape, there is a definite start and stop point for each round of the circle. The rounds on a knit item are usually marked with some type of stitch marker used where the last stitch and the first stitch of the round meet. If you’re working color changes or a specific pattern, this is the point where the changeover occurs. For example, let’s say you’re making a hat in the round on circular or double point knitting needles, with alternating red and white stripes going around the hat. You would work the red row around until you reach the marker that shows the beginning of the next round. Then switch to the white colored yarn on the first stitch past the marker.
Circular shapes on crochet are made by making evenly spaced increases in the row around the center. Let’s say you’re making a doily that uses double crochet stitches. To begin the circular round, you would usually chain 3 stitches (that count as the beginning of the row around the center). You make the necessary stitches according to your pattern around the row. When you get back to the beginning of the round, there is a definite change in height to show where the beginning of that particular round starts.
The one I find that is harder to determine, especially if using darker yarn or thread, is the crochet spiral. I made over 10 reusable crochet grocery bags for gift-giving last year. As with any craft, practice is what helped me learn how to work the spiral shape. I must have ripped out the initial rows about five times before I learned how to make the spiral shape. I would lose track of where the end of the last round and beginning of the next round starting point.
So, following the pattern I had, I would always mark the first stitch of the beginning of the spiral round. In crochet, you don’t count the stitch that is on the crochet hook. The stitch on the crochet hook is actually part of the next stitch.
Once I got my first couple rounds made where the increases were still close together and I wouldn’t lose track, I would work the first stitch, then clip a safety pin or marker onto that first stitch. That way, as more stitches were worked between the increase stitches, I could tell exactly where to end the row and begin the new spiral. That system worked well and I didn’t have too much trouble keeping track. Plus, if I made a mistake on the row, it was easy to find my beginning stitch and start that row again without having to start all over again.
