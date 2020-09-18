The ribbing along the bottom edge of a knit garment is called a welt. Similar ribbing-style bands are often used along the cuffs of sleeves or necklines of knit garments. Stockinette stitch pattern edges that are not attached to other pieces will often curl. It’s just the nature of the stitch pattern. Many will add a ribbing pattern, such as rows of alternating knit and purl stitches, to alleviate the curling problem along the edges of knit garments/home decor items.
There are times where a hem would work better for an edge finish of a specific knit project. One way is to make a straight hem. For our example, let’s say you’re making a hem edge along the bottom edge of a knit skirt.
First, work the hem twice the depth of the desired finished hem width. That would mean making a hem depth of 4 inches for a 2-inch finished hem. A purl row is often worked among the stockinette stitch rows. The purl row will give a neat fold line so the hem will lie flat when attached to the wrong side of the skirt hem.
Once the hem depth is worked, you can loosely bind off the last row. There is also a way to start with a provisional cast on technique (using waste yarn) that will allow you to bind off the beginning and ending rows together to form the hem. A web search will give you lots of options and technique instruction on a provisional cast on/bind off.
Another decorative edging is to replace the purl row with a row of yarn-over and corresponding decreases to make a lace-style row instead of the garter stitch row. The hem is folded along the yarn-over/decrease row. The result of the yarn-over/decrease row is a decorative picot hem edge.
One thing to keep in mind is to be sure to check the gauge. I know a lot of knitters balk at the very thought of knitting a gauge swatch. But, you want to be careful to knit a hem that will lie flat and not flare out or pull in along the hemline. One rule of thumb is to pick up one stitch less per inch of your garment edge. For example, let’s say you made a sweater that has a gauge of 7 stitches per inch of knit rows. To make an added edge along the side of the knit rows (e.g., for button/buttonhole bands), you would pick up 6 stitches per inch of knit rows. This will help the button/buttonhole bands lie flatter and not distort the edges of the knit sweater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.