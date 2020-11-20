I’ve often stated that the difference between an amateur and a professional is knowing how to hide your mistakes. Based on that statement, you could assess that I am a very highly-qualified professional crafter.
As with most professionals, there are language terms and other indicators of high crafting achievement. Words like “Wow!” or “I’m glad my project turned out better than expected.”
There’s also a couple words such as “Uh-oh” or “Oops.” That’s where mistake hiding enters my craft project.
For example, I am spending at least one day a week working on weaving placemats at The Plum Nelly. I purchased a four-harness table loom in 2004. My intent was to weave sets of placemats for the 2006 Christmas season. So, here we are, 14 years later, finally weaving the first set of placemats. There are other weavers working on various projects on table or floor looms. There is one strand along each side of the weaving that is called a float. That strand of warp is used along the edge of the woven project. I put tension on the warp and slid the shuttle along the open area of the weave. As I went to go over the floating thread along the left edge, I realized it was missing. When I had put the tension onto the warp threads, the float broke off. It was very quiet as all the weavers and knitters were working on their projects. All you heard was a barely audible, “Uh-oh” from my mouth. Immediately, Cheryl Jensen (who owns the Plum Nelly), came to my rescue. She showed me how to anchor the broken thread and weave the spliced thread into my placemat. She told me the thread ends can be woven in after the project is completed and removed from loom.
Whew! That was close. No one will be able to guess the panic I felt when that float thread broke from the rest of my warped loom.
Many crafters also ask how to fix this or that problem with their project. In my case, it depends on when and where I find the problem on my project. For example, let’s say I’m knitting an afghan and discover a mistake. Things that factor into whether I fix or leave a mistake can include: How noticeable is the mistake? Can I hide the mistake within the seam? Can I fix the mistake with a small piece of yarn woven into the project? How many rows down would I have to rip out to fix the mistake? Most of the time, I will fix the error if it’s only a row or two down, within a few stitches or stands out against a specific stitch pattern (e.g. geometric or cable pattern). As my knitting friend told me, after I somehow added an extra stitch in a block pattern sweater, just knit two together at the end of the row and you won’t notice. She was right. I still can’t find that mistake on that sweater. It blended right in with the pattern. Guess I can be considered a professional, now.
On another note: Wishing all my readers a blessed Thanksgiving.
