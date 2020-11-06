Some sewing projects — such as a pair of sweat pants or neckline of a henley-collar style sweater — call for running a cord through the casing of the project. Elastic may also need to be fed through the casing of a garment or home decor item.
First, some type of casing is made to contain the cord or elastic. Let’s say you’re making a skirt, constructed with an elastic waist. At some point, once the skirt sections are stitched together, a casing is made across the entire length of the waist edge. The waistband is stitched into place, with a small opening left in the waistband to allow access for a cord or elastic. It’s best to use a flat type of non-roll elastic for waistband applications.
Measure out the needed amount of elastic, which is usually just slightly less than the person’s actual waist measurement, plus about 1/2 inch (for overlapping the elastic ends). I use a safety pin to place through one end of the elastic. Then, I use a second safety pin or straight pin to secure the other end of the elastic to the skirt seam. It is very frustrating to get the safety pin end of the elastic most of the way around the casing, just to have the other end slip through the opening and into the casing of the skirt. Then you have to pull the safety pinned end all the way out and start feeding it through the waistband casing again.
Once the non-safety pin end is secured, start feeding the safety pin into the waistband fabric opening. Remember to keep the elastic flat so that there is no twist as it’s fed through the casing.
Carefully slide the closed safety pin through the casing, sliding the waistband fabric along the length of the elastic. Continue working the safety pin and elastic around the waistband until you get the safety pin out of the opening in the waistband casing. Overlap the elastic about 1/2 inch and stitch the overlap securely into place. Work the elastic joining into the casing and stitch the opening closed.
Remember to keep the casing flat and don’t let it twist as you work the elastic through the casing. Working through the seam lines of the skirt, be careful to get through the opening of the seams. If you find you can’t get the safety pin to budge, you’ve caught the pin behind the seam selvage. Pull the pin back a little and try again until you get the pin through the seams of the skirt.
There are occasions where I’ve made a casing that is in a straight line. In that case, I will use the safety pin on one end and secure the other end. Then I take my long afghan crochet hook and feed the casing onto the the crochet hook. Next, I hook the safety pin onto the crochet hook and pull the elastic through the casing. The ends of the elastic are stitched into place at each end of the casing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.