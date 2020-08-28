I planned on knitting with a friend after I got off work one day last week. I put my knit project inside the trunk of my car while I went about my work day. Two days later, my car still has the faint aroma of moth balls, remnants from the moth-ball storage container where I kept the wool. I was concerned because the item I was knitting was for a charity and I sure didn’t want to have the moth ball smell be part of my charitable gift donation.
A quick internet search gave me several ideas on removing that moth ball smell from the wool. Here are a few ideas to remove odors from fiber.
First, be sure to store fiber, including fabric, in an area where moisture won’t be a problem. Many people store items in their hot attics or damp, musty basements. Neither area is good to store fiber items. Storing correctly eliminates some of the problems associated with fiber destruction.
One suggestion to remove odors from fiber is to let the item air out, but be careful setting the item in direct sunlight (which can damage delicate fibers).
Another suggestion, and one I’ve used many times, is to wash and dry the item. Usually, that takes care of most odors set in fiber items. However, my charity project is made of 100% wool. Washing and drying would severely shrink and felt the scarf and hat beyond repair.
Another suggestion is to take equal parts vinegar and water and soak the item in the solution. Let the item air dry. You can also spritz the mixture onto the fiber item and let the item air dry.
One note I saw on several websites and in my fiber books is to be sure the item is completely aroma-free before tossing wash-and-dry items into the dryer. The heat of the dryer can permanently set the aroma into the fibers.
Storing fibers inside a sealed container along with an open jar of plain coffee grounds or plain, activated charcoal will eventually remove the offensive aroma from the fibers.
Once the fiber is aired out or treated, attention needs to be directed to the storage container. You want to store bug-affected fibers in a well-sealed container or vacuum storage bag to reduce the chance of insects invading the fibers. Be sure to occasionally air out and wipe storage containers to remove any moth eggs that may be laying dormant.
Alternatives to using moth balls may include making a sachet that contains natural repellants such as bay leaves, peppercorns, rosemary, cloves, cedar chips or cinnamon sticks. A quick internet search gives many different options of natural repellent recipes. Wrap the spices in a piece of cheesecloth and keep the sachet from directly touching the fibers.
