Irons come in many shapes and sizes and all have different heat settings. Some are steam irons, which incorporates moisture along with the heat of the iron. The steam is forced through the vents on the soleplate (i.e., the large flat surface of the iron). Dry irons just use heat to press or iron the item. I usually use a dry iron for dampened or starched items. However, most of today’s irons available on the market have a specific button or control that give you the option of using steam or dry method to iron/press an item.
Ironing refers to setting the iron onto the fabric and moving the iron back and forth along the fabric, smoothing out the wrinkles as you go. Pressing an item open means that you place the iron onto the surface of a small area to press the item into position. For example, when sewing garments on the sewing machine, instructions will often include pressing a seam open. The iron is placed onto the seam but not moved back and forth over a large area of the seam.
A pressing cloth is a piece of muslin or light cotton fabric that can be placed between the iron soleplate and the item being pressed or between the selvage edge and the public side of a garment. For instance, referring to pressing a seam, you may want to place a pressing cloth between the open edges along the seam and the inside of the fashion fabric. This will keep the selvage edge from being pressed so that you can see it on the outside of the fashion fabric and result in a nice, smooth appearance on the public side of the garment.
A pressing cloth also keeps the soleplate clean or keeps something from sticking to the soleplate. I used a pressing cloth while sewing a sequin prom gown so that the sequins would not come off the fashion fabric and stick to the soleplate of the iron. The pressing cloth can also help keep the iron from coming in direct contact with delicate or fragile fabrics.
A steamer is a machine used to remove wrinkles from fabrics. Usually the item is hung on a hanger or garment rack. The difference is that the steamer doesn’t actually touch the garment or fabric. This can be very handy for pressing delicate fabrics or ones with nap like velvet or corduroy. The steam pressing technique is often used in retail clothing stores to remove wrinkles caused by the shipping process of the garment or home decor item.
Another commercial style of smoothing wrinkles is called a pressing machine. I used one of these many years ago. It reminds me of a wringer from an old washer. The ironing surface is large enough to accommodate items such as a sheet or entire pillowcase (without having to move it around on the ironing board). The item is placed between the two rollers and pressed with more pressure than can be achieved by hand with a regular iron. The result is a really tailored, crisp finish to the items such as lapels or bottom of a jacket.
More on iron techniques next week.
