Lots of people watch sitcoms, movies, shows, etc., and are usually engrossed in the story line, action or mystery. Many crafters will often notice things in the background of the show. One may see a character sitting on a couch or chair. But the crafter sees the quilt, afghan or homemade pillow behind/beside the character.
The crafter, inspired by the craft item spotted in the background, goes on a conquest to find a pattern of that particular pattern. It can take some time to find a particular item. Sometimes, the search is successful and other times, the pattern is unavailable for purchase. It depends on how much the person is inspired by the pattern as to whether they will continue looking for a pattern or recreate their own version of a similar pattern.
Begin your craft pattern quest journey by asking other like-minded crafters. I belong to a craft group on social media and oftentimes, someone will post a screenshot from a movie or show of a particular craft item (e.g., a sweater worn by a character or a quilt resting on a couch). The person posting the request is usually looking for a pattern to purchase to replicate the specific item.
Oftentimes, there will be patterns that are similar to the specific item. Some apps allow you to take a photo of the item and search the internet for said craft item. Otherwise, crafters will either combine several patterns to obtain the same appearance of said craft item or design their own pattern based on the picture of said item. You can also do a search on craft websites such as Ralvery or Pinterest to locate a particular craft pattern.
Speaking of a craft items: Bernie Sanders memes have been showing up on all different types of media sources. For those who may not know, due to virus guidelines, Sanders was seen at President Joe Biden's inauguration, sitting alone in a folding chair, arms folded across his chest, wearing a mask and trying to keep warm on a cold January day in Washington, D.C.
I must admit, it’s been comical seeing Sanders appearing in different movie scenes, amusement rides and alongside popular movie/show characters in the memes. Sometimes, it’s like a version of Where’s Waldo? only I’d call it Where’s Bernie? The thing that caught the eye of many crafters are the mittens that were worn by Sanders on Inauguration Day. It’s my understanding that the mittens worn by Sanders were made by a woman who created the lined mittens by felting and recycling wool sweaters. It’s only been one week since the inauguration and there are many knit patterns recreating Sanders' mittens available on the internet. I’ve seen patterns for mittens, hats, fingerless gloves and scarves using Fair Isle color patterns resembling the ones worn by Sanders.
