A cat, dog or other pet can offer companionship and fun to one’s life. However, a crafter has many items a pet can get into that can result in lost items or injury to you and/or your pet. Here are a few suggestions when crafting in a home with pets.
First, small items such as buttons, pins, needles, beads, etc., are best kept in enclosed containers to keep pets from choking or being rushed to the veterinarian because they swallowed a small or sharp craft item. This also includes keeping paints, glue supplies, and other liquid items used for craft projects out of the reach of your beloved pet. I have a multi-drawer wall unit that holds all kinds of small and tiny notions for my crafts. I have a few straight pins and sewing needles pushed into my pin cushion on a shelf behind my sewing machine, but the larger amount of straight pins and sewing needles not in use are kept in two of the drawers of the wall unit. When I work, I remove the entire drawer of pins. Once I have no need for the straight pins, the drawer is easily replaced into the wall unit.
It’s best to store fiber items in see-through containers with a locking lid to keep pets from literally tearing into your fiber supplies. I have all my yarn in lid-locking containers. I am fortunate that I have a cat that doesn’t really get into too much of my fiber items, but will occasionally run off with a button, sewing machine bobbin or small ball of yarn. Our family recently adopted a dog from a shelter that loves to play with tennis balls. Actually, anything in a ball shape like the ones that go into the clothes dryer. If it falls on the floor, it’s fair game to the dog.
We’ve had her for a couple weeks now, and the other day, she came out of my craft room with a huge ball of (you guessed it) yarn in her mouth. It was a ball of yarn that had rolled under my sewing machine table and I just hadn’t picked it up off the floor. Maybe the dog was just trying to help me clean up the craft room, right?
Pets will often find a comfortable, warm place to sleep. That includes the furniture and any accessible fiber items. It would not be a problem if all the pets did was just sleep on the yarn or fabric. But, pets can also destroy items by spitting up or using the fiber items as their bathroom facilities. It can be very difficult to remove different types of pet stains from fiber.
Pet hair will also get deposited on fiber items. One way to help reduce pet hair contamination on fiber items is to groom your pet often, especially during shedding season. Another way is to keep pets off fabric and/or yarn supplies by storing them out of reach of your family pet. It may also entail, if the situation is troublesome enough, that the craft room is relegated to being off limits to the pets just to keep them safe from harm and your supplies undamaged and ready to use for the next craft project.
