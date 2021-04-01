One discussion among crafters is whether to keep working on a project or to scrap it and start over.
A couple factors can play into this. It’s much easier to reclaim (that is, rip out and reuse) yarn and cotton thread than to reclaim fabric-designed projects. One reason is that fabric items are usually cut into a specific shape or pattern before assembling into the finished project. Yarn or cotton thread items can be unraveled and rolled back into a ball. The yarn is ready to reuse for the next project.
Let’s say you’re working on a sewing project. Initially, you are excited to work on the project. But, as time goes on and you continue assembling the pieces, you find the project isn’t turning out as good as you thought it would. Honestly, it’s best if you can make a good guess before you start cutting out pieces of the project from fabric. But, sometimes you don’t really know until you are putting the project together.
I’ve been there several times throughout my crafting projects. Oftentimes, I start out pretty enthusiastic about the new project. But, there are times when my idea of the project is different than the reality of the finished project. That’s when I find I’m liking the project less and less, to the point where one of two things happen: either the project gets relegated to the back of the shelf or I reclaim/recycle the fabric or yarn into a different project.
It’s hard, too, when you’ve put hours of work into a knit/crochet project, only to find you start to care less and less about ever getting to the finish line of your project.
Be honest and ask yourself: Am I really going to display/wear this project after it’s completed? If not, what do you intend to do with the completed project? Sometimes, it depends on how much progress I’ve made on the project. If it’s more than half done, I’m more likely to finish it. If not, I will tear out seams, unravel yarn projects and set the supplies aside for a different future project. Sometimes, I will complete the project and donate it to a charity organization, or maybe a relative would enjoy the use of the completed project. I may think the color combination isn’t suited to my tastes, but Aunt Sue sure loves the colors used for the project.
Also, don’t ignore the inner voice that says: I really don’t like this project. Sometimes, I will continue working on the project to see if it will eventually ”grow on me.” More often than not, it doesn’t get any better. I’ve learned to stop working on the project before one more row is knit or one more seam is sewn. Last summer, I cleared out several unfinished projects, rewound and reclaimed the fibers then used the materials for a different project — a project that I like much better than the original use for the purchased supplies.
