This is the time of the year when summer shorts and cotton sweaters give way to cold weather sweaters, gloves, scarves and hats. I’m the kind of person who keeps my winter wear items and accessories in storage until needed for fall and winter.
Here are a few ideas on making winter wear last from year to year.
Some fibers will form small pieces of rounded balls on the surface of the natural fiber item, called pilling. You can find many of these spots of rolled up fiber on areas of wear, such as under the arms and along the sleeves and side seams of the garment. The friction of moving your arms across the surface of the garment can cause these small rolled balls of fiber to appear. To remove them, you can run a pumice stone across the flat surface of the garment. You will find more pilling appears on short or loose staple length of the fiber. You can also purchase a battery-operated sweater shaver that will remove the small pills from the surface of the garment. You want to run the shaver lightly over the garment. Be sure the garment is on a flat surface and don’t push the shaver into the fibers of the garment. Pushing too hard on the shaver can create a hole in the garment.
It’s best to have garments cleaned before putting them in storage for the summer months. I always take my wool sleigh coat to the dry cleaners before putting it in storage for the summer months. If you happen to discover some discoloration or stain on a stored garment, have the item cleaned as soon as you can, before stains set any longer. Follow directions for items that can be hand-washed and air dried. If possible, have a professional dry clean the item and be sure to point out any stains to the dry cleaners. Be sure to tell the dry cleaners (if you remember) what type of stain as this will help determine the cleaning process needed to remove the stain.
Many times, items are rolled or folded up to save on storage space. That being said, taking said garment out of storage can result in a lot of wrinkles for your fiber item. Dry cleaning of some items will take care of storage wrinkles. You can also re-block said item to regain its shape and open up any lace work on the particular garment.
Sometimes, items will just need to be aired out for a while before placing it into your closet or dresser drawer. I’ve often aired stored garments out by hanging them up and letting them air out for a day or two. Just be sure to keep the item out of direct sunlight to keep the garment colors from fading.
