Still at The Shepherd’s Mill and seeing the entire process from shorn fiber to a made product. Here are the different stages and machinery used during the fiber process.
In my last column, we started with grading the fiber (quality and how the fiber will be used), washing and drying the fiber. The fiber is then put through a picker, which removes any unwanted straw or other non-fiber materials and gives the fiber loft. Conditioner is also added to help the fiber hold together and reduce static.
Dehairer: This is where the softer fiber is separated from the guard hair of the animal. The guard hair is the coarse top coat of the animal fiber that can make the yarn less soft and itchy when worn. The speed of the machine can be adjusted based on the amount of guard hair per set of process fiber.
Next step is to send the fiber to the carder. This is the place where the fiber is aligned into a straight fiber, making a continuous line of fiber, much like running a comb through your own hair. The output can be made into a roving (long narrow line of fiber) that can be used to spin into yarn, or a batt (a wider piece of fiber) that can be used for felting and/or as batting between the layers of a quilt.
Felting can be done at this point. The fiber is purposely washed and agitated to make the fibers meld together creating items such as felt rugs or saddle pads.
Draw frame: This part of the process makes the fibers align in a process called parallelization. Several strands of roving are stretched and processed through this machine. This makes the fibers stronger, stretching them out and improving their overall strength.
Spinner: This is the place where the roving is pulled and spun into a consistent thickness strand of yarn. The machine can spin lace, sport, worsted or bulky yarns. The spinner process approximately 20 yards per minute and can spin on up to 12 different bobbins at a time.
Plyer: Once off the cones, this machine will take a single strand of yarn and ply it into 2-ply or 3-ply yarn.
Steamer: Yarn will want to return to the natural state, and sometimes that means the yarn will untwist, especially when it comes to single-ply yarns. The yarn is lightly pulled through a steaming tube and a drying tube, then wound onto a cone. This allows the twist of the fibers to be set.
Skein winder: This is the part where plied yarn is placed onto cones or wound into skeins. This machine can be set for a certain amount of yardage for each skein.
Dyeing: The Shepherd’s Mill no longer custom dyes for individual customers but does some dying for specific products for retail stores. This is the stage where yarn is colored with dyes to achieve certain colors. The yarn is then ready to use for the next craft project on knitting needles, with a crochet hook or warped onto a loom.
Our tour ended with a visit to the retail side of The Shepherd’s Mill. I enjoyed shopping and found two skeins of alpaca/bamboo yarn along with a new yarn bowl. I and my friend, Wendy, returned home tired but inspired by our fiber excursion.
