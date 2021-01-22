On straight knitting needles (working back and forth), the stockinette stitch pattern is made by making the knit stitch in one row and the purl stitch on the next row. Knit one row, purl one row, and so on, until the pattern is completed.
Making the garter stitch technique means knitting every row on the straight knitting needles.
However, there can be some confusion when the words stockinette and garter stitch appear in circular-made knitting patterns. So, working in the round (that is in a circular fashion) to make the stockinette stitch, you will need to knit every row. Making the garter stitch method means you will knit the first round, then purl the second round. This is because by knitting in a circular fashion, you are always be looking at the public side (a.k.a. the right side) of the garment or home decor item.
The foundation of any knit project is the cast on row. First, cast on the number of stitches specified in your knitting pattern instructions. Next, you will join the round. But, be careful that you don’t twist the stitches in joining the round. Here are two ways to avoid twisting the first round of a circular pattern.
I have found it helpful, after casting on the needed number of stitches, to set the circular needle (with the stitches) onto a flat surface. Take a look at the cast on row of stitches on the needle. There is a “line” that goes around under the cast on stitches. One way to be sure the stitches are not twisted when you join the last and first stitch together is to be sure the line runs straight along the inside of the circular needles. When you begin knitting, you will be able to correctly join the round. There are times I have knitted across the first round, only to realize the row of stitches is twisted when I go to knit from the last stitch to the first stitch of the next round. The only solution to fix a twisted row is to remove the stitches and start again.
One method I’ve seen other knitters use to avoid twisting stitches on the first row of a circular knitting project is — after casting on the stitches — work the first two or four rows (ending with an even number row) in the back-and-forth method. Then, place a closed stitch marker to signify the beginning of the round, join the circle of stitches together and knit the remaining part of the project in a circular fashion. The separated area below the joining of the round is sewn together after the project is complete.
Be sure to use a closed marker to indicate the beginning of each round. This is a marker that is transferred between the needles along every round, between the first and last stitch of each round along the entire project. That way, you will know when to start each new row of your knit project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.