Round robin letters was an easy way to keep in touch with several people. This was a way to let several people read your letter, without having to write an individual letter to each person in your group. You have to remember this was at a time when copiers were not yet a commonplace, easy-to-use item. This was usually between two or more people (for example, three siblings). You would write a letter, then mail it to the second person of the group. That person would read your letter, write their own letter, place it in an envelope (along with your letter), and mail it to the third person. So, the third person would then receive both letters in one envelope. The third person added their letter and mailed it back to the first person. Then, the first person would take their old letter out of the envelope and replace it with a new letter, as well as read the letters from the other two people. The letters circulated between the group recipients, each one placing an updated letter in the envelope before sending the letter to the next recipient.
A lot of people had pen pals, too. The writers may or may not have ever met in person, but they would correspond back and forth with someone in another town, state or country. I remember a classmate of mine sharing letters from their pen pal that lived in England. They met through a class project, were in the same grade in school, and ended up becoming really good friends. I enjoyed learning new things about England and my classmate’s pen pal.
When was the last time you wrote a snail mail letter? I personally still write thank you notes by hand but most likely write my snail mail letters on computer. That’s because I find it easier to compose my letter, erase and fix mistakes and not have a blob of ink scribbling out my mistakes.
I also like to receive mail from family and friends. Let’s face it, thanks to advancements made in technology, most of today’s snail mail is made up of bills, catalogs and a few other advertising flyers and magazines. I get letters from grandchildren, complete with illustrations enclosed in the letter. I think about people in a nursing home or living at home, alone. Maybe they don’t have easy access to the technological gadgets to keep in touch with family. What better way to brighten their day, even if you are unable to visit them in person, then by putting pen or pencil to paper and writing a letter? The recipient can read the letter over and over again. No need to be concerned about the power supply of a snail mail letter. Just write the letter, put the address on it, a stamp in the corner of the envelope and drop it in a post office mailbox.
Happy writing.
