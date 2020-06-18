Mishaps happen and the soleplate of the iron can become sticky (e.g, when using fusible interfacing or webbing) or may be scorched (caused by using too hot a setting or letting the hot iron rest too long on one area of the fabric). It’s best to remove the residue as soon as possible. Be sure to refer to the manufacturer’s instruction manual on any special cleaning instructions for your iron.
My iron soleplate is stainless steel. One method I use to clean the soleplate is: First disconnect the iron from the outlet and let the iron completely cool. Use a non-scratching kitchen sponge/scrubber (similar to ones used for non-stick pans) and gently remove the residue from the soleplate. Be sure to clean along the side edges of the soleplate to remove any extra residue. Wipe the soleplate and edges with a clean, damp paper towel.
After cleaning the soleplate with the scrubber, I sprinkle 1-2 tablespoons of table salt onto a 12-inch piece of wax paper, placed on my ironing board. I plug my iron in and let it heat up on a medium-high setting. Once the iron is hot, I use the steam setting and iron back and forth over the salt on the wax paper. Then, I iron on a piece of scrap muslin to be sure all residue is removed from the soleplate.
If your iron is equipped with a steam burst control, be sure to use it to clear any residue in the steam vents of the soleplate. You can also let the iron cool completely and use a soft-tip cotton swab to remove any extra residue.
It’s best to empty the water from the iron reservoir after each day’s use, especially in hard water conditions. Using fresh water each time helps keep the calcium from building up in your reservoir and soleplate steam vents. Your instruction manual will tell you if you need to use only distilled water for your iron. Most of the time, you can use tap water for your steam iron. Using a diluted vinegar solution may not be feasible for the particular model of your iron.
If you’re not sure of the heat setting, test by pressing or ironing a scrap of your fashion fabric. It’s better to test the heat setting on a fabric scrap than to ruin the fashion fabric garment or home decor item the first time you press a seam open. It may be helpful to use a pressing cloth to press or iron your fashion fabric.
Remove water-soluble pen marks before pressing the item. This will keep from accidentally setting the ink of the pen. It’s best to spritz the mark with a little water and blot the spot with a dry paper towel. Let the spot dry before pressing the fabric area with an iron.
