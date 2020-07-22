I got a new indoor-outdoor area rug for my craft room. The pile of the rug is flat, which makes it much easier to clean and find dropped items (e.g., pins, bobbins). My previous long-pile rug was much smaller, worn out and the backing was turning to powder.
Just like a kaleidoscope, I first had to find the smaller rug, which was buried under lots of in-progress craft projects, along with the laundry baskets (the washer/dryer are in a closet space in my craft room). I thought I did a good cleaning in March but this reorganizing involved sorting through boxes, file cabinets, moving furniture and sewing machines, with much protest from Jinx the cat. I worked very hard and all day long, Jinx either sat in the room and meowed loudly at me because her food bowl was moved, or she sat in the hallway in front of the craft room door, tail twitching and glared at me.
I started with the sewing machines area by clearing off one wall of shelves onto the floor. I rearranged my adjustable shelves, which opened up the sewing tables. The fixed shelf above the sewing area holds a small drawer unit, sewing box and five small containers, with lids, to hold different notions such as interfacing, zippers and ribbons. I went through each and every box and notion, tossing what was not usable and donating the I-don’t-need-this items to charity.
I also repurposed a small table from my craft room for use on our enclosed back porch. The table is very useful on the porch and looks very lovely with my summer plants on it.
The next item to tackle was the yarn. Many years ago, one of my sons gave me a hand-made birthday card that showed me putting finishing touches on a knitted house. My yarn stash is a family legend. I did get rid of a few skeins but, thanks to my reorganization, I can honestly say that, except for two small containers on the floor (which double as an extra shelf), I have all my yarn in containers and fabric storage boxes on five shelves of my craft room. And, yes, that is a great improvement considering that in our previous house, I used to store yarn in my craft room along with containers in other rooms in the house.
Anyway, the new, larger, rug is in place and the old one is gone. I really enjoy the work area gained by reorganizing my craft room. It’s so easy to find the supplies I need to complete my craft projects and cleanup is a breeze. Next up, sorting through my bookshelves and the last four small drawers of craft items. Happy crafting!
