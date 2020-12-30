Happy New Year! A lot of people like to make resolutions at the beginning of the new year. For some it’s getting more exercise; for others it might be eating healthier. Decluttering may be another goal, which, in my case, includes my craft items. Here are a few tips to help get started on craft room decluttering.
First, I start by getting a few empty boxes or bags. I label the boxes with three categories: keep, donate and toss in the trash.
Next step is to make a mess to clean a mess. Sometimes, I can sort items as I go through each pile of stuff. Other times, I need to clean everything off the shelf (because that’s where I will eventually put the “keep” items). I get my empty laundry baskets and take all the stuff from the shelf (drawer, boxes, etc.), and toss the entire pile into the laundry basket. Then, I go through each piece of fabric. I fold the fabric and sort them into their respective categories (keep, donate or trash). Simultaneously, I sort the “keep” fabric by color and fiber content.
Label each location for your keep items. I initially use sticky notes to label shelves, drawers and containers of the future locations of the craft items. Eventually, the sticky notes are replaced by fancy laminated labels. It looks nice and in the future, I know right where to find and put away future craft items. It saves a lot of time later in searching for specific yarns, fabric or other supplies.
Items that are donated should be in good to new condition. I’ve often donated those items to schools, nursing homes or my local craft store (to use for teaching materials). Please reconsider donating items that are frayed, worn out or smell bad. They most likely will be tossed right into the trash. On a side note: Be very careful handling items with strong aromas of pet/mice stains, tobacco smoke or mildew. (Please wear gloves and a specialized respirator when handling said items.) Those items should be tossed into the trash. The source of the problem will need to be resolved before you can safely store any new supplies. Also, consider using enclosed containers to store the items, instead of fiber-based items such as cardboard boxes.
It may take more than one day to complete your declutter projects. It can be emotionally draining to go through that many items at one time. But in the long run, it will be worth it.
Many months ago, I rearranged and donated a lot of craft supplies. Most of the room is still decluttered and organized. I solved my everywhere clutter problem by having one designated area of my craft countertop for the get-to-it-later items. When it gets covered with items, I put them away in the proper containers, drawers or boxes. It keeps the rest of the room organized and saves me time having only one countertop to declutter.
