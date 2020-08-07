A couple of social media groups on crafting recently have been having this discussion regarding paired items such as socks or mittens: Do you knit/crochet one at a time or make two at a time? For my example below, I’ll use the example of knitting a pair of socks.
There is one group of thought, called the second sock (or mitten, etc.) syndrome where a crafter completes the first sock/mitten. Then, the second sock/mitten is delayed for days, weeks or months at a time. The completed sock/mitten sits in a project bag while the second sock/mitten is a craft-project-in-waiting.
Another group of thought is to make both socks (or mitten, etc.,) at the same time using a technique called magic loop. Basically, you’re using two circular knitting needles to make each part of the socks. One person in my group had six pairs (that’s a total of 12 socks) on her knitting needles. I can see me trying that and ending up twisting the yarns and knitting all 12 socks into a knotted mess.
I’m a one-at-a-time kind of person. Logically, knitting two socks at a time is the same amount of rows and stitches as knitting one sock at a time. However, by making one sock at a time, I feel like I knit faster. Kind of like making knit or crochet stitches faster because you are getting to the end of the skein or ball of yarn. The perception is different than the reality. I can also concentrate on each individual pattern of the sock.
Recently, I had reason to make two of the same Christmas stockings for the upcoming holiday season. I decided that since the first part of the stocking, from the cuff to the heel turn, is made by knitting back and forth, incorporating different strips of design into the stocking, I would make both stockings for the first part of the project. (The heel turn and foot of the Christmas stocking is made in a circular fashion by using double-point knitting needles.)
All was going great just before the heel turn. I held up my work and looked carefully to be sure the Christmas tree stripe had the correct number of rows and stitch patterns. I counted the rows on one stocking and then the other. How did one stocking have two more rows than the other?
It was late in the evening. Tired or not, I knew I wouldn’t be able to sleep until I found and fixed the mistake. I finally figured out that while knitting, I mindlessly knitted across the first stocking. Then, out of habit, I turned the work to make the next row. I finished the row and turned the work a second time. Both public sides of the stocking were now facing me and I was two rows longer on the one stocking. I should have kept knitting across the second stocking before I turned my work the first time. The symmetrical Christmas trees helped me easily find the mistake. The mistake is corrected and both stockings are almost completed in plenty of time for Christmas gift giving.
