Pilling is what happens when shorter lengths of fibers separate from the longer fibers of a material. For example, wool fibers can be measured by staple length — that is, the length of the individual strands of the wool. Some breeds of sheep have a shorter staple length than other sheep.
Pilling can happen with any fiber and almost any fabric. Let’s say you purchase a fabric-covered chair for your living room. You thought the fabric was a very high quality at the original time of purchase, yet a couple years later, dots (pills) appear on top of the fabric.
The movement from getting in and out of the chair makes the shorter fibers form little dots on the fabric. It can happen to your favorite sweater, a piece of carpet or sweatshirt. It happens to man-made fiber materials, too, and is not caused by a fabric defect.
I originally thought pilling was caused by a fabric defect. Many years ago, I wanted to make my own yarn from just off the sheep to a wearable item (often called sheep to shawl). I fell in love with spinning over 35 years ago and spinning my own yarn was written on my craft bucket list. I finally had the opportunity and delved into spinning my own wool and other fibers. I realized pilling is based on the science of the fiber. The shorter fibers eventually work their way to the surface of the fabric or yarn item. You may notice there are more pills (dots) in areas of motion, e.g, along the seamlines of a sleeve and the side of a sweater or sweatshirt than along the front or back shoulder area of the sweater/sweatshirt.
Natural fabrics such as wool, linen, cotton or silk are less likely to pill than man-made fibers such as rayon, nylon or acrylic.
So, can you really purchase a fiber that does not pill? Well, not really. You can felt fiber such as wool or alpaca that will lock the fibers together. I rarely have any felted items pill.
There are several products on the market that help remove the pills while preserving the integrity of the original cloth. You can use pill removers to refresh the fabric or yarn surface. Some pill removers are battery operated and some look like a pet hair comb which is slid over the surface of the fabric or wool item. I have a small, battery operated sweater shaver. On the front is a set of small blades encased inside a grill-like surface that looks like a sieve. There is also a tray where the removed dots are collected so that you can toss the shaved pills into the trash. Be sure to follow the manufacturer’s operating instructions. I once applied a little too much pressure for my sweater shaver on a small potholder and ended up cutting through some of the non-pilled yarn surface of the fiber. Fortunately, it was only a potholder and I could easily repair the hole.
On a side note: Thank you to the Tribune, my readers, Tami (my editor) and the support and encouragement of my husband, for being part of my crafting journey. Today officially marks the 24th anniversary of this craft column. You all inspire me and I enjoy sharing my tales and escapades of my crafting successes and mishaps. Happy crafting!
