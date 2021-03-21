Occasionally, a knit project calls for a technique called a provisional cast on. This allows a knitter to make a knit item with a temporary starting point, which will be removed or unraveled at a later time to pick up the stitches from the waste yarn.
The word unraveled can be a scary and somewhat intimidating task for some knitters. Some knitters may even avoid patterns with provisional cast on technique. The main reason for a provisional cast on is for adding particular pattern stitches without the entire project unraveling. Or, you may need to seam two pieces together using a seaming technique called a kitchener stitch.
(More on kitchener stitch technique in a future column).
For our example, let’s say you’re making a scarf where the ends of the pattern need to match. Now, that may not seem like a problem for a simple scarf, but let’s say the pattern has a specific chevron and bobble stitch pattern. You want the ends of the scarf to match when the item is worn around the neck. That means the end sections ]are knitted from the center of the scarf to one end, and then from the center to the other end of the scarf. Otherwise the chevrons (a specific zig-zag pattern) and bobble stitches won’t match (e.g., one end will have the points of the chevron pointing up, whereas the other end will have the points of the chevron pointing down.) That means when the scarf is worn around the neck the ends won’t match.
Enter the provisional cast on. The knit pattern will specify if a provisional cast on is needed. It will tell you in the instructions when to return to the provisional cast on so you can complete your project.
There are different styles of provisional cast on methods. A quick web search or knitting technique book will give you specific step-by-step process to make a provisional cast on. One I like for my projects is to chain the needed number of stitches using a crochet hook and a yarn that is in strong contrast to the project color. Using our scarf example, let’s say you need to start with a scarf that is 40 stitches across. Using this particular method, I would make a chain of approximately 45 or 50 stitches. Then, pick up the needed 40 stitches along one strand of the back bumps of the chain with the project yarn and place them on the knitting needles. It’s OK to have a few extra stitches on the provisional chain.
For the scarf, I would pick up the stitches (which eventually will be the center of the scarf) and knit from the center to one end of the scarf. Then, go back and pick up the stitches of my project yarn from the provisional cast on stitches, remove the provisional cast on stitches, and then knit from the center to the opposite end of the scarf. The ends of the scarf design will match and the center seam will be almost invisible.
Another reason you might use a provisional cast on is when you are unsure how long a project needs to be or when adding an edging to the finished project. Again, the stitches would be picked up and worked so that the design is uniform in appearance all the way around the finished item.
