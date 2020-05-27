Plastic pellets can be used as a filling for three-dimensional fiber craft items that also adds weight and balance to the item. For example, pellets can be used for a hacky sack or an item that sits at the edge of a shelf like a Santa. Some parts like the arms or legs don’t need to be completely filled with pellets. A little goes a long way. Some people may think it’s a good idea to use sand, fresh cat litter, fish tank gravel or even birdseed as a filler. Eventually those non-pellet fillings will most likely need to be replaced in the craft item. Sand and litter are not waterproof and birdseed, once damp, can encourage mold growth. Fish tank gravel can have sharp edges and will eventually cause holes in the fabric. Pellets work better because they are consistent in shape and weight, are non-toxic, rounded with smooth edges and water resistant.
Do you ever wonder how some fabrics get their name? For example, corduroy is said to have been named during the reign of King Louis of France. It is said that the king wanted everyone around him to look well dressed in finest clothing. So they traded in their wool and cotton fabric items for a new cotton fabric that had a distinctive nap. The English translation literally means “cords of the king.” In French, the fabric was called cord du roi.
Scissors or shears? Scissors are smaller than shears and not much larger than 6 inches in length. Also, you will notice that the loops of the hand section of the scissors are the same size and used for lighter cutting tasks such as clipping curves, cutting thread or yarn ends. Regular sewing scissors have one pointed end and one blunt end at the tip of the blades. Needlepoint scissors have two, very sharp, points at the end of the blades to allow you to get under to clip the smaller threads on crafts such as embroidery, cross-stitch or needlepoint. There are also sewing scissors that have one sharp and one blunt point at the end of the blades to keep the rounded blade from snagging on some materials.
Shears, on the other hand, are best suited for heavier cutting tasks and usually more than 6 inches long. You will notice that the openings where your hands are placed usually have one round opening (for thumb placement) and one oval shaped opening, which can fit three or four fingers. The ability to fit most of your hand into the openings allows you to have more leverage when cutting heavier materials. Shears are either straight from handle to point or can be slightly bent at an angle. The angle shears make it easier to cut material laid out on a countertop or table. That’s why the angle shear styles are often called dressmaker shears. The straight, general purpose shears are sometimes referred to as household shears.
