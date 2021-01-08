My list of 2021 New Year’s resolutions:
- I will not start more than three craft projects without completing one of the current WIPs (work-in-progress) craft projects.
Reality: First, I have to get all the projects that are WIPs into one place, errr, I mean pile. OK, it’s an entire shelf the length of my craft room’s north wall. Just what is meant by the word complete? Does that mean all the pieces are made/cut out and ready to stitch together? All hems and buttons sewn on? The item is ready to wear or just ready to assemble? I need more definition of the word complete. If complete is meant as something that is totally done and ready to use or wear, this resolution was already null and void as of noon on January 1.
- I will keep things organized. Every craft item in its place unless it is in use for a current craft project.
Reality: Who am I kidding? Kitchens have a junk drawer, and so does my craft room. In fact, it’s several junk drawers but I know right where all the supplies are stored. Except when I have several WIPs in different cloth craft bags (and I have several bags). I have trouble finding supplies I know I own. However, on the bright side, it’s like a Christmas surprise every time I open an unfinished project bag. I find all sorts of things that I thought were lost years ago.
- Pets will not be allowed to be in my crafting supplies.
Reality: Jinx the cat lives in my craft room. Honestly, most of the time she leaves my craft supplies alone. At almost 13 years old, she has mostly outgrown her kleptomaniac tendencies (like she did when she was a young cat). Once in a great while, I’ll find an errant ball of yarn strewn across the room or a sewing machine bobbin shoved under the bookcase. As I am writing this column while sitting in my recliner, I am resting the laptop precariously on my knees. My arms are stretched out because Jinx the cat is trying desperately to rest on my lap between me and the computer. Staring is not supposed to be part of the crafting experience, including while writing this craft column. I can’t see past her right now and hope my typing is still accurate.
- I will teach someone to (fill in the blank, e.g., knit, crochet, bead, etc.).
Reality: This is usually my summer project. School is in session and people, including my grandkids, and I are all very busy with school activities. However, this is one resolution I intend to keep sometime this year.
Happy crafting!
