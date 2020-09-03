As many people will tell you, lighting is one of the key factors in accurately working on a specific craft. I’ve struggled with lighting ever since our tall floor lamp was broken about 10 years ago. For over 20 years, that particular lamp stood next to my favorite chair, where I sat to do most of my crafting. It had three light bulbs with a three-level bulb located in the center. Most of the time the three outside light bulbs were sufficient for most of my crafting needs.
We moved to different places and I never really found a floor lamp that my husband and I agreed on that also went with our home decor. We both wanted some type of floor lamp that blended in with our decor and allowed different light settings. We still haven’t found that perfect floor lamp. For now, I am OK using a single-wattage table lamp. I just adjusted my crafting by working on darker colored items during daylight and light-colored items in the evenings. My eyes have changed and I get them checked often so I know it’s not an eyesight problem as much as it is the kind and brightness of the lighting that I use to see my project.
Someone on one of my social media craft sites shared the same lighting concern then asked for recommendations on different types of craft lights. I followed the conversation through the social media posts. Based on their comments, I looked at different neck lamp models online and found one that was recommended by many of the group’s crafters. This particular model has two lamps with three different light settings per lamp (which allows me to have six different brightness settings). The neck of the lamp is very flexible and I can direct the light on the right area on my crafting.
The flexibility of the neck lamp also allows me to twist it into a corkscrew shape to allow the lamp to stand up on its own and light a small area such as extra lighting on my sewing machine.
One of the things I also like about it is that the lamp contains rechargeable batteries. No more batteries to replace. Just plug it in like my phone or computer and let it recharge the neck lamp’s batteries. And, it was just the right price.
My original intent was to purchase the neck lamp just for crafting purposes but, as it turns out, the flexibility and brightness of the lamp is really handy on all types of projects. For example, my husband was repairing my old bookcase and needed a light to see where the brackets screwed together under one of the shelves. My neck lamp worked perfectly and it was easier than trying to hold the flashlight. I may have to purchase a couple more neck lamps to use around the house, too.
