Joining crochet squares together takes practice. There are several methods you can use that depend on whether you want the joining to be part of the design or disappear into the texture of the finished project. For our example, we will look at joining several single crochet stitch squares to make an afghan.
A crocheted join is one way to join completed squares. Usually they are visible on the public side of the finished project and can enhance the overall design of the completed project. Crocheted joining can be worked from the right (public) side or wrong (non-public) side of the afghan. You may have to experiment to decide which design you prefer.
Slip-stitch join: This joining will lie flatter than other seam joins. Place one square over a second square, matching up corners and one side of the edges. Using the joining yarn, insert the crochet hook through the matching stitches of both squares and pull up a loop of yarn on the hook. Pull that loop through both stitches (one from each square) and the loop on the hook. Continue inserting the hook into each subsequent stitch along the edge across the sides to be joined.
Single-crochet join: This joining will be more three-dimensional and be centered between the two joined squares. As on the slip-stitch join, using the joining yarn, insert the crochet hook through matching stitches of both squares and pull a loop of yarn onto the hook. Pull that loop through both stitches. Now you will have two stitches on the hook. Yarn over and pull that loop through the two remaining stitches. Continue in the same manner across the edges of the sides to be joined.
Another way to join the squares is called the mattress stitch method. This works well for most non-crochet seaming where a more invisible seam method is desired (e.g., side seam of a sweater).
With right sides facing you, lay the squares side by side on a flat surface. Starting at the bottom of the seam, using a separate length of yarn and a blunt-end yarn needle, work from bottom to top of the square. Leaving a 4-inch yarn tail, insert the needle under the first stitch of one square, then the same (matching) stitch on the second square. Continue working back and forth in this manner, pulling the stitches firmly (but not too tight to pucker the stitching) until you reach the end of the seamed side. Weave in tails of yarn at both ends.
Whip stitch seams are made by holding the pieces together, wrong sides facing. Using a length of yarn and blunt-end needle, insert through the inside loop of the squares (where the two squares touch). Pull the yarn through both layers, and angle the stitches so they create a diagonal line along the seam. Be careful that the stitches are evenly spaced with good tension for a neat seam finish. Once completed, weave in yarn tails.
