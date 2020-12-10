The events of this past year made me more mindful of how precious together time is with family and friends. Shopping for Christmas can put a strain on finances. There are some gifts that carry more meaning and let one share the love of crafting.
Maybe a friend or family member has admired your crafting. Or has even asked you to teach them your craft. Now may be the opportunity to teach your craft to the interested party. If you’re like me, you most likely have a few extra supplies in your craft supplies. Remember to consider the age of the student crafter when assembling a supply list.
Some basic supplies for making a starting craft kit may include the following:
Sewing kit: a pair of scissors, a few hand sewing needles, a tape measure, pieces of fabric, or a thimble.
Crochet kit: a crochet hook or set of hooks (I would start with USA sizes F, G, and/or H), a skein or two of yarn, a simple crochet pattern for beginners. You can also include a yarn sewing needle (for stitching pieces together and hiding yarn ends later), and a tape measure.
Knitting kit: A set of knitting needles (straight needles in USA sizes 6, 7, or 8), a skein or two of yarn, a yarn sewing needle, and a tape measure.
Your beginners kit can also include a small craft bag or container for storing the items along with a homemade coupon for free crafting lessons by you with your beginning crafter. It’s also easy to find a beginner’s book for your special craft. One of my granddaughters has a kids crochet book that starts with making a basic foundation chain to creating a small item such as an eyeglass case or scarf.
My late mother taught me embroidery and sewing. I spent many hours learning hand embroidery from a simple knot, basic cross stitches and back stitches to satin stitch. I practiced and practiced because I wanted my embroidery to (eventually) look like my mother’s embroidery work. I worked so hard but realized later on that I was trying to incorporate her years of experience into my embroidery. It would take several more decades before I felt like I could get even close to the quality of my mother’s embroidery.
Even though my stitches were sloppy on my beginning projects, no matter the craft medium, it was the time spent sharing and learning that craft from my mother that I cherished the most. I also spent time with my sisters learning to crochet. My stitches were so terrible at the beginning but we spent a lot of time laughing and learning with each other. Those moments of crafting I now share with my children, my in-law children, my grandchildren and my friends. To me, that is the most priceless and best gift of all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.