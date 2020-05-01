Spring cleaning includes sorting through all my fiber items. That includes fabrics, yarn and other non-spun fibers (e.g., wool roving and mohair fiber). I usually sort my fibers by the type of fiber, then color or yarn thickness such as sport, worsted or bulky yarn. Most of the time my craft projects will be made with the same thickness or fiber content of the cloth/yarn.
Best-case scenario is to use the same type of fiber for all of your project. So, for fabric, you may be using 100% cotton for your quilt or sewing project. You will also want to check on the quality of the fabric. Sure, you may be able to purchase cheaper cotton fabric at a discount store, but the fabric quality won’t always be the same. I did an experiment once and purchased a fat quarter of the same exact pattern print in 100% cotton fabric at a quality quilt store and at a big-name discount store. I pre-washed and dried the fabric samples. The quality of the discount fabric was glaringly different than the quilt store fabric. The colors of the less expensive fabric were dull after the first wash/dry cycle and the thread count was thinner with the less expensive fabric sample. I could tell that years from now, the discount fabric would have to be replaced on my craft project. And, as my knitting friend often tells me, you are going to put the same amount of work into the project so why not go with better quality materials that will last?
In my yarn, I usually sort by fiber (e.g., alpaca, linen, wool, etc.), cotton and acrylic. All of the items have different laundering or cleaning instructions. Here are a few guidelines when combining different fibers for your craft project.
For fabric: You will want to prewash the fabric as per manufacturing instructions. This removes sizing and allows for shrinkage of the fiber. For example, let’s say you use unwashed cotton directly from the bolt of fabric and make a skirt using that fabric. After the skirt is made, you toss it into the washer and dryer. I guarantee that the skirt will have shape distortion due to shrinkage from the laundering process. Cotton fabric will shrink approximately 5% from its original size. However, the thread and interfacing used to make the skirt won’t not shrink the same amount. Thus, distortion of the garment is the end result.
Wool, alpaca, llama and other natural animal fibers will felt if tossed into the washer and dryer. It’s the agitation and water/heat temperature of the washer and dryer that felts those particular items. Now some people will purchase wool sweaters from a second-hand store and purposely felt the item. Then you can cut it apart without worrying about unraveling the knitted item.The cut squares can be repurposed for a different craft project (e.g., wall art, pillow top, afghan squares or coasters).
Another thing to remember is if you combine fibers (e.g., wool and acrylic), you may have to hand wash and air dry the item. Some acrylics may be able to be dry cleaned and instructions should be included on the bolt of fabric or on the garment label. The dry cleaner can also let you know if the item can be dry cleaned.
