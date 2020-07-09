Here are some terms that you may hear or read in crochet patterns. Sometimes, a few of the terms may also be included with knit patterns as use for a crochet accent or edging of a knit item.
Foundation chain: The beginning set of chain stitches that is the base row of stitches for a crochet pattern. Except for the Irish crochet technique, the foundation chain is the start of most all other crochet projects. In knit, this is called the cast on row.
Motif or medallion: A specifically shaped item that is made as an individual project. Multiple motifs or medallions are often joined together to make a larger item such as an afghan or tablecloth. Motifs or medallions are usually made of several rounds and can be shaped, depending on the pattern used, like a square, hexagon, circular or even start-shaped. I like using motifs or medallions as a travel craft. You can work on one piece at a time and often the patterns can be easily memorized. For example, let’s say you’re making a granny square afghan. Summertime makes it difficult time to work on a full-sized afghan because the larger the afghan, the more warmth added to you. I will make a six-round granny square and join the squares later. I can also join squares to other pieces by using the last crochet row to join the squares together. That may be a project where I end the square on the fifth row and wait on making the last row (joining row) until I’m ready to join the squares together.
Picot: A picot is a stitch technique often used in the art of tatting. For crochet, the picot (pronounced peek-o), is often used as the last round or along a border of an item to accent points of a crochet design. The picot will often have a small loop like a point of a star.
Working loop: This is the loop that is left on the crochet hook after a stitch is made and is used as part of the next stitch. It is not counted as part of the row. For example, if the crochet pattern says to make six chain stitches, you would count the stitch after it comes off the crochet hook. You are still left with one loop on the crochet hook.
Fasten off: A finishing technique that ends a crochet project. Usually, you will cut the yarn from the skein and pull that all the way through the last made loop or crochet stitch.
Post: Working the vertical part of a previous row’s stitch. For example, let’s say you’ve just completed a row of double crochet stitches. You are working along the next row and the directions will say to crochet around the post of the previous row. You will then take the crochet hook and insert it into the row below, wrapping the yarn over around the vertical part of the previous-row stitch, pulling it through and complete the rest of the loops of the stitch.
