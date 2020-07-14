There are many times where one will knit or crochet small parts of a larger project. Then comes joining the different small parts together to complete the larger project. I like making smaller parts of an item, especially in the summer or on a road trip. The item is easily transported and can be joined together to make a larger item. Joining takes some practice and skill to get the seams to lay flat and secure the pieces together.
For some projects, the last row can also act as the joining row. You begin with making the first square. Then, on the second and subsequent squares, you will pick up stitches or attach the last row of the second square to a side of the first square. Once all the squares are connected, the only thing left to do is hide yarn ends and maybe make some type of edging around the entire project.
Another way to join small parts of a larger knit/crochet project is to make a whip stitch seam, carefully aligning the ends of the pieces. First, align the wrong side of the pieces together. You will be stitching the seam together from the public (right) side of the work. Using a yarn needle and a length of yarn, pull yarn through the end stitches of both layers. The stitches will be angled and create diagonal lines along the seam. Tension needs to be even.
Other ways to join the crochet or knit shapes together are completed after all pieces are completed. One that can be used for knit and/or crochet projects is a crocheted join. This type of joining is a strong seam that gives a nice appearance on the completed the project. Usually, you can see this type of joining on the public side of the work. The joining is made by inserting the crochet hook through one loop of each part, making a yarn over and then finish with a single crochet stitch. Tension must be just right to allow the seam to lay flat. Otherwise, too tight stitches will distort the edges of the seam.
A slip-stitch or single crochet join works by inserting the crochet hook through corresponding stitches, with the wrong sides of the pieces facing each other. Then you pull a yarn over back through the stitches of each piece. For a slip stitch, you would pull the yarn loop all the way through the stitches, including the one on the crochet hook. On the single crochet stitch, you would pull the yarn over through the two stitches on the joined pieces, then make another yarn-over to pull through the loop and the stitch on the crochet hook. Once again, tension needs to be even to keep the joining from being distorted or too tight to let the seam lay flat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.