A pom-pom is a fun way to finish off a hat, scarf or ends to a cord for tying a jacket together. There are many pre-made pom-poms one can purchase at a retail store. There are times, however, such as a color match, where you may need to make your own pom-pom. Here are a few tips to making pom-poms.
The first step to making your own pom-pom is to wrap yarn around some type of circular template. You can use circles cut out of cardboard as a template for making the pom-pom.
Step 1: Draw two large, matching-sized circles on a piece of firm cardboard. Draw a small circle in the center of the larger circle. You can use a compass to make the identical circles. I’ve also used two different sized glasses to make the circles. A compass will be more accurate in placement of the center circle.
After you cut the large circle out, cut the center circle and a small wedge out of the cardboard. You will end up with two pieces that look similar to the letter C. The wedge is cut out so that it’s easier to wrap the yarn around the cardboard shape.
Step 2: Place the two cardboard shapes together, matching the wedge cut areas. Wrap as much of the yarn as you can around both cardboard forms. The more yarn wraps you make, the thicker the pompom. You can use one or several colors of yarn to wrap the forms.
Step 3: Carefully insert the point of a pair of scissors through the yarn and between the outside edges of the cardboard form. Cut through the layers of yarn wrapped around the form. Do not remove the cut yarn ends from the form until after Step Four.
Step 4: Tie a length of yarn tightly around the center of the cut yarn ends (in between the two cardboard forms) and tie the center firmly together. Once tied, do not cut those yarn ends.
Lastly, remove the cardboard forms from your pom-pom. Hold the pom-pom by the untrimmed yarn ends and fluff the pompom. Trim any protruding ends of the pom-pom. Use the tie to secure the pom-pom into place (e.g., at the top of a hat). Trim the tying yarn ends.
If you don’t want to use cardboard forms, you can purchase pom-pom makers from many retail sources. Some are made using different diameter circles. To create pom-poms with the close-circle style makers, you will need to thread lengths of yarn onto a needle and feed the yarn needle through the center and around the outside of the closed-circle pom-pom makers. There are other styles that fold or clip together in a half-circle shape. They look very similar to the cardboard templates. The plastic pompom makers are reusable, will last longer than your cardboard templates, and include instructions specific to the manufacturer’s templates.
