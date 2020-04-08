Some knitting patterns may entail making each piece separately and then joining the pieces to make the completed garment or home decor item.
Edge stitches allow the knitter to create a nice selvage for the pieces to be stitched together during the assembly process or to give a cleaner finish to a made-in-one-piece project like an afghan.
Some patterns will include the edge stitch as part of the stitch pattern. For example, I have a hat that is made by first knitting the band around the bottom edge of the hat. Then, the band is folded in half and stitches are picked up around the selvage edge. Those picked up stitches are used to make the crown of the hat. On that particular pattern, the instructions say to slip the first stitch as if to make a purl stitch. So, I move the stitch from one knitting needle to the other without working the actual purl stitch. The yarn is carried past that particular stitch. The remaining stitches are worked across the row as outlined in the remainder of the pattern.
Another way to make a smooth selvage edge is to make a chain edge. To make this stitch on a knitted item, you knit the first and last stitches on the first row, then slip the first and last stitch on the second (wrong side) row. You are working the first and last stitch only on the right (public) side of the knit project.
Another method of an edge stitch is to slip the first stitch like you would make the knit stitch, transferring the first stitch from one knitting needle to the other, again without working the stitch. Then work across the row and knit the last stitch of the row. Repeat this process as you work back and forth on your project to give it a nice slipped stitch edge to your project.
Some edge stitches also keep the selvage from curling on your project. A double slipped garter stitch edge creates a decorative, firm edge to you project. To make this edge stitch variety, slip the first stitch as if to purl and knit the second stitch. Work across the row, and knit the last two stitches of that row.
You made need to add extra stitches for your project if you prefer to use an edge stitch not mentioned in your particular knit pattern. For example, I use a favorite ripple pattern for afghans that has a 12-stitch repeat. I often will add two to five stitches to the edges of the afghan pattern so that I knit the side edges along with the rest of the afghan pattern. I place stitch markers along each side of my edge stitches and the 12-stitch repeat to keep track of my pattern.
