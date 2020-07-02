Here are a few reasons why sewing machine needles break while stitching.
One reason is you hit a straight pin with the tip of the sewing machine needle. When possible, don’t sew over straight pins. I know you’re not supposed to sew over straight pins but the reality is, a lot of sewing crafters do sew with pins in place. You really can’t really sew over straight pins using a serger sewing machine. But you can sew over straight pins using a general purpose sewing machine. The key is to either pin the fabric just outside the area that passes through the active stitching area of the machine or remove the pin just before the fabric enters the stitching area. I don’t always remove the straight pins as evidenced by the many times I’ve bent or broken a sewing machine needle and/or straight pin.
Another reason: a poor quality sewing machine needle. There could be small nicks or wear and tear on the sewing machine needle. Be sure to select a good quality sewing needle for your machine.
There is a very small opening where the sewing machine needle dips below the flat surface of the stitching area. Pulling or stretching the fabric as it goes through the stitching area may pull it out of alignment just enough to make the point of the needle strike to the side of the needle hole on the sewing machine plate, breaking or bending the needle.
You’ve wrongly installed the sewing machine needle. The needle might not be pushed all the way to the top of the needle holder or the screw that holds the sewing machine needle in place is loose. Reposition the needle and tighten securely into place. Also, the sewing machine needle shank has a flat spot that aligns the sewing needle properly into the holder. This also aligns the eye of the needle in the correct position for threading and sewing. Some machines are threaded through the eye of the needle from front to back, while others are threaded right to left.
The presser foot, needle plate or bobbin case is loose. The mechanics of the sewing area of a machine are very precisely timed and have little clearance for errors. Any of the loose pieces will cause the needle to hit the presser foot, needle plate or bobbin case (underneath the sewing surface area of the machine) which results in a broken needle. Reposition the bobbin case or tighten the screws on the needle plate to keep them into the correct sewing position.
Choose the right sewing machine needle for the stitching job. Sewing machine needles, depending on the kind of fabric being sewn, come in different sizes. A size 9 or 11 sewing machine needle is used for delicate or lightweight fabrics while a size 16 or 18 sewing machine needle is used for items such as denim or canvas. You can sew a lighter fabric with a heavier-duty sized needle (e.g. a 16 for light muslin fabric) but the heavier sewing machine needle will leave noticeable holes with each intersecting stitch. It’s best to use the correct sized needle for the particular fabric of your sewing project.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.