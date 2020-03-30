OMAHA — Roseland did exactly what it set out to do in the Nebraska State Track Meet at Omaha Burke Stadium Friday and Saturday. The Cardinals carted off the Class D championship trophy.
“Our goal was to come down here and win the title,” Roseland track coach Delmer VanLengen said. “We didn’t want to put pressure on the girls Saturday, we just wanted them to come out and try to give their best efforts. Everything went so well for us Friday that we came to the track Saturday with hope, but thinking about and wondering what will happen.”
Friday the Cardinals scored 14 points on the strength of a first place finish by Becki Parr in the 3200-meter run and a fourth place finish by the 3,200-meter relay. Just as important, Roseland qualified for every running event in Saturday’s finals. The Cardinals also hoped to pick up some points in the high jump.
Parr scored six more points for Roseland in the first race of the day Saturday, the 800. Parr’s time of 2:24.05 was her career best and earned her a third place finish. Shawna Mangers scored a point in the 100-meter dash with a sixth place finish to push the Cardinal point total to 21.
The main challenge for the Class D title came from Leigh, who owned the sprints in Class D. Leigh had the 400 relay earlier Saturday morning and Sherry Pinkley won the 100 with a time of 12.93.
But Roseland received a break when Leigh’s Lynn Kurpgeweit managed a fourth-place finish in the 100 and Pinkley and Kurpgeweit, who had the top two qualifying times in the 200, finished third and fourth in the 200.
“Assistant coach Don Lyons and I were figuring up points going into Saturday’s races,” VanLengan said. “We kept coming up with 40 to 45 points for both teams.”
While Leigh faltered in the sprints, Roseland picked up six more points from Parr, this time with a third place finish in the 1600 with another career best time of 5:32.51. Pam Beach placed second to Shawna Guthrie of Wilcox in the 300 low hurdles to add eight valuable points to the Cardinals’ score.
“I felt a lot of pressure in the 300,” Beach said. “I wasn’t really disappointed in not placing in the 100 high hurdles. I was pleased just to reach the finals, but I felt I needed to get second in the 300 for the team.”
Beach’s performance in the 300 low hurdles proved to be the margin of victory for Roseland. Her eight points gave Roseland a 35 to 34.5 lead over Leigh, who finished in second place.
The Cardinals then put an exclamation point behind their team title by winning the final event of the state meet, the 1600 relay, in a time of 4:12.32. Members of the winning 1600 relay team were Shawna Mangers, freshmen Malinda and Machelle Horton and Beach.
“The only disappointment I had in the our championship is that Janelle Bonifas didn’t place in the high jump,” VanLengen said. “I was disappointed for her. She has placed each of the last two years and is such a good competitor because she works so hard on her craft.”
Roseland’s state championship was its first and last for the Cardinal girls. Roseland will merge with Bladen for the 1986-87 school year to form Silver Lake High School.
Silver Lake will move up to Class C next year. VanLengen will be its first track coach in his 18th year of coaching. With a strong nucleus returning, VanLengen should have a shot at a Class C championship next year.
“We certainly will show up next year, but I wouldn’t care to speculate as to what might happen,” VanLengen said. “It hasn’t soaked in yet that we won this championship. The feeling is beyond words the more I think about it and look over Burke Stadium and all the athletes.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.