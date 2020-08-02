ROSELAND — The Roseland Community Club is on track to demolish the old community center this fall to make way for a new building.
Kim Bonifas, president of the Roseland Community Club, said an online auction ending on Aug. 7 will sell surplus items from the old building. After the auction and removal of sold items, the building will be demolished. The entire project is scheduled to be completed in spring 2022.
She said the group is finishing efforts to raise money for the project.
“We are getting closer to our final fundraising goal every day, but we aren’t there quite yet,” she said. “We are still collecting pledges for the Community Development Assistance Act program. We have over $40,000 pledged so far, and we’d like to have $60,000 pledged before we send our application in.”
The project will be funded through community donations and a $375,000 Civic and Community Center Financing Fund matching grant from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development. The village is eligible to receive funds up to the full amount of the grant, depending on the amount of matching money donated by the community.
The group also is applying for the Community Development Assistance Act, which enables the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to distribute a 40% Nebraska state tax credit to businesses or individuals who make contributions to the project.
Bonifas said they are taking pledges now and donors will be notified when the project is approved and the donations can be made.
Donors can sign up on the Roseland Community Center Donor Pledge Form at bit.ly/roselandcommunitycenter. All contact information collected in the form will remain confidential.
After making an eligible contribution to an approved community betterment project, the business or individual can complete and submit proof of contribution to the Nebraska Department of Economic Development to allow the tax credit to be claimed on the tax return for the year when the contribution is made.
For more information on the CDAA program, visit the NDED informational website at https://opportunity.nebraska.gov/program/community-development-assistance-act.
The group received a $25,000 Adams County Visitors Bureau Improvement Fund Grant for the new community center building. It also recently received a Southern Power Round-Up grant.
Razing the current building and constructing a new facility on the existing land was the most cost-effective option. A new location had been considered on the edge of town, but organizers opted to rebuild because it was cheaper and kept the community center in the downtown area.
In June, the community club cleared out the building. In that process, members moved historical trophies and awards earned by the school in Roseland from before the time it was consolidated and became part of the Silver Lake School District in 1986. Photos of the awards were compiled online into a virtual trophy case, which can be viewed at bit.ly/roselandvirtualtrophycase.
The group has a designated place in the new building for all of the trophies and awards to be displayed once complete.
For more information about the community center in Roseland, visit the community’s website at roselandne.com.
