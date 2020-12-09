ROSELAND — The Silver Lake Mustangs were at home Tuesday evening with a showdown against the Axtell Wildcats.
After coming off a loss on the road at Deshler, the Mustangs were determined to retrieve a victory from Axtell. The Mustangs did just that, defeating Axtell in a close ball game 49-43.
“You know what is weird, we came out against Deshler and we were up 15-6 at one point and was playing very well and then we would have some defensive lapses,” said Silver Lake head coach Todd Rosno. “Our kids came back to work yesterday, and we worked on our craft. We did our best to keep to the fundamentals. We knew this was going to be a dogfight tonight. We knew both squads, both player personnel was going to come down to a possession or two at the end. At the very end we made a play or two more than them (Axtell).
“The key to tonight’s game was the second half, we held them to more than one-and-dones than we did in the first half. We made more plays and that made the difference in the game.”
In the first quarter both teams were evenly matched. Both squads traded possessions and at times traded points. As for the Mustangs, the show belongs to Oakley Rosno. Rosno scored six of the team’s 11 first quarter points in the frame. For the Wildcats, the buckets were not falling as much. Axtell made four buckets in the frame to keep the deficit close after one quarter as Silver Lake would lead 11-10.
In the second quarter, Silver Lake did not have as much success finding any buckets to fall. The Mustangs were 4-for-15 from the floor and 1-for-2 from the charity stripe in the frame. The Mustangs’ first bucket did not come until the 5:50 mark of the frame when Jake Knehans tickled the twine. Oakley Rosno knocked down two buckets in the frame while his teammate Cody Pankoke also contributed with a made bucket for the Mustangs. As for Axtell, the buckets did not fall when they needed to. The Mustangs held the Wildcats to 3-for-10 from the floor in the frame; however, the Wildcats went 6-for-6 from the charity stripe to give the Wildcats a 22-20 lead going into halftime.
The Mustangs were really impressive and Todd Rosno says it was getting back to practice and getting better after the Deshler game.
“The Deshler game stung,” he said. “Our mindset was to go down there and get a win. Like I said our kids come to practice everyday and put in the necessary time to come and get better and we have a couple days of practice before our next game and I’m looking forward to getting back to practice.”
In the third quarter, the Mustangs had their best quarter of the ballgame. Silver Lake shot 6-10 from the floor. Oakley Rosno was the biggest contributor for the Mustangs in the period, scoring 11 of the team’s 15 points in the period by knocking down two buckets and two treys in the frame. The Wildcats were 4-for-13 from the floor and scored eight points in the frame. All of the Wildcats eight points came from Calvin Johnson, as the Mustangs lead to 35-32 going into the fourth quarter.
In the fourth quarter, the Mustangs did shoot 50 percent from the floor but only managed to put up eight total shots. Oakley Rosno scored eight of the team’s 14 total points in the frame. Rosno would knock down two buckets, one made trey and four made free throws for the Mustangs. His teammate Logan Greenough got on the board with a made bucket late in the frame and his teammate Matthew Hansen knocked down a made free throw for the Mustangs.
On Friday, Silver Lake hits the road as they will be traveling up to Elba and coach Rosno says to get a win the Mustangs will need to play well.
“We got to come out and it’s not how the other team does, it is what we do. We got to limit the turnovers,” he said. “We got to hold them (Elba) to one-and-done. We have to get good shots and we have to play defense.”
Silver Lake points
Oakley Rosno 32, Matthew Hansen 5, Jake Knehans 5, Blaine Simonton 3, Logan Greenough 2, Cody Penkoke 2
