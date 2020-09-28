Runza fundraiser
Families with children in two Tribland communities now struggling with food insecurity got an assist Sept. 22 from Runza restaurants and their customers.
In Hastings, the Hastings Public Schools high school and middle school food pantries will receive $1,078.87 in proceeds from the third annual Runza Feeds the Need fundraiser. In Minden, $379.67 will go to eliminate cafeteria debt for struggling families with children in the Minden Public Schools.
Runza, which has headquarters in Lincoln, operates or franchises a total of 86 restaurants in Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa and Kansas, including three in Hastings and one in Minden. The Sept. 22 event raised a total of $34,993.55 from all locations.
Within Runza’s market territory, one in six children may not know when or where they will get their next meal, the company said in a news release.
Shooting inside jail
OMAHA — A man being booked into the Douglas County jail fired a gun that officers discovered during a strip search and wounded himself, the county Department of Corrections director says.
Department Director Mike Myers said in a statement that the incident occurred Sunday night when Omaha police officers were trying to book the man into jail. After the gun was discovered during the strip search, the man threatened corrections officers and staff with it, then fired.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the person was taken to a local hospital in critical condition and no other people were injured.
The man was identified Monday as Brandon Jennings, 22, of Omaha.
Myers said his agency and the local police will be analyzing the shooting “to ensure we never have a repeat of this event.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.