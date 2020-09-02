RED CLOUD — An exhibit of work by Hastings area artist Sammy Lynn, which has been featured in the Red Cloud Opera House gallery here since the Opera House reopened in July, will be in place through the balance of this week.
Lynn specializes in batik, pencil and pastels. The title of her exhibit is “Picture This.”
Nebraska scapes and people are important subjects for Lynn, who draws inspiration from nature, history and old photographs.
She pursued her artwork at her farm home south of Hastings before opening a studio above the old Strand Theatre in downtown Hastings, which she maintained for 39 years. She recently completed her move to a specially built studio back on the farm.
The gallery is open without charge to visitors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m, Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The exhibit also is available for viewing online at www.willacather.org, under the “Events” heading.
For more information call the Opera House at 402-746-2653.
