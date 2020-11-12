I wonder: What is the opposite of binge watching?
Binge watching is the relatively new television watching phenomenon brought to you by on-demand service, Netflix, You Tube and any of scores of other viewing services.
The idea is you no longer have to wait for the precise time each week that your favorite TV show is on, watch the episode and then hope dearly that you will continue to be available at that time in the future to keep up on the storylines.
Now, services like Netflix will drop an entire season at one time onto their menu and you can watch at your own speed, on your own time.
Thus, “binge” watching.
That’s when you sit down and plow through as many episodes as you can at a time, perhaps knocking out an entire 22-episode season in, well — theoretically — 22 hours.
So, step aside binge eating, binge drinking and binge shopping. We have an all-new binge to rule our lives.
Even the traditional networks make their shows available for streaming the day after they air.
If you’re so inclined, you can wait for weeks and then binge through chunks of the season at a time.
Just stay off the fan sites to avoid spoiler alerts.
Which brings me back to my original question: What’s the opposite of binge watching?
Because, I think I just accomplished that.
For some time — quite a while ago — I kept hearing about the series “House of Cards” on Netflix.
I guess you would call it a political thriller set in the U.S. government.
It was released on Netflix in 2013.
In 2016, I had a couple of months where I had 1) time on my hands, and 2) access to Netflix for the first time.
So, I started watching “House of Cards.”
I enjoyed the show, but also knew my wife probably wouldn’t, so I watched it only at times she wasn’t home.
For me, a “binge” of watching would be two episodes at a time, maybe three in rare occurrences.
They ultimately made eight seasons of the show, a total of 73 episodes.
Eventually, my spare time went away and it was rare I would be home alone and think to catch an episode or two.
Sure, it was a little hard to remember all the story lines, but you just kind of went with the flow.
Truth be told, as it progressed into its later seasons, the quality wasn’t as good. I thought it lost its original soul, and — like so many TV series, went off the deep end.
The final season of the show was released in November of 2018 and was only eight episodes long.
Well, I’m now here to say — I’m finished. I watched the final episode this week.
The last season was the hardest to watch, but it was a quest to finish it all. (Part of the problem can be attributed to the main star, Kevin Spacey, having — ahem — “personal problems” that led to his dismissal from the show.)
So, seven years after its debut and two years after the last season was released, I’m done with “House of Cards.”
That has to be the very definition of the opposite of binge watching. I guess I was slow watching.
If you Google the opposite of “binge,” you get words like temperance, virtue and saving.
Don’t know how often those words have been associated with me, so I’ll stick with slow watching.
The sad part is, like I mentioned, in the end it wasn’t that great of a show. Maybe I should have picked up another show.
After I finished the last episode of “House of Cards,” Netflix recommended similar shows. “West Wing” was one of them. I really liked “West Wing” when it ran one episode a week, one season at a time.
Maybe that should be my new binge show. I already know it’s a quality show from start to finish. So, I checked.
I even watched about half of one episode to be reminded how much I liked it.
There are seven seasons, 156 episodes. Twice as many as “House of Cards.”
Looks like I should finish about this time in 2028. I hope Netflix doesn’t up their rates.
