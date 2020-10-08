I’m one of those people who generally doesn’t remember their dreams. It’s too bad, too; otherwise, I might have a different topic to write about this week.
On the day typically reserved for writing this column, I spent some time throughout the day wondering just what this week’s topic would be. I also spent some time realizing I needed to take a nap.
With an odd work schedule that gets me up in the middle of the night, a nap is a regular — and much appreciated — part of the day.
On this particular day, I commented that I was going take a nap and, hopefully, dream up a topic. And I just might have done so.
I woke up recalling sketchy portions of a dream I knew I had. It’s not that I don’t dream, I think most everyone does. It’s just that I don’t recall them.
A quick scan of some Internet search items told me that the average person remembers dreams about half the time. I’m that below-average person who keeps the number down.
One item said that creative people tend to remember their dreams better than others. I’m sure many regular readers of this column just thought, “If creativity is a requirement, this guy is doomed forever.”
Other factors that come into play:
Women remember better than men. Strike one.
Older people don’t remember as well as those younger. Strike two.
Amount of sleep, of which I’m lucky to get in much more than five-hour increments. Strike three.
Guess we won’t have a dream inspired column.
I could ramble some on the bits and pieces I do remember.
I think I was traveling somewhere. I think friends or family were involved. I think I may have been running late for something. There you go — is that great story telling or what?
It seems like the one time I do remember dreams; they will be throw backs far in time.
The ones everyone seems to have now and then.
I will still, a couple times a year, dream about finding out the last day of a college semester that I was enrolled in a class I didn’t know was on my schedule.
I found out just in time to know I had to go to the final exam and take a test on subject matter for which I had attended zero classes. Alright sidewalk analysts, tear that one apart for me.
Of course, I did find a few tips during my Internet search that claim I can turn this dream ship around and remember what the inner spaces of my brain throw at me while I sleep.
One I’ve heard a lot, keep a pen and paper close by the bed and jot down your recollections as soon as you wake up. That is the time you seem to remember the most.
That sounds a lot like homework to me. Plus, when my alarm goes off, it’s dark. Not sure my wife would appreciate me turning on the lights to make notes.
The other suggestion is even more off the wall.
It suggests drinking three glasses of water before going to bed.
I think we all know what’s going to happen if we do that. And that’s the idea.
It’s based on the fact you do your best dreaming during what’s known as REM sleep, and that usually hits shortly after you fall asleep.
So, if there’s three glasses of water working its way through the system at night, you’re going to be waking up a few times for a bathroom break. Then you’re right back to sleep, hitting the REM time and sweet dreams a plenty.
I’m not sure I want to know that bad.
Plus, what if we combine the two suggestions. You’ll be waking up and writing notes so often the notebooks will be stacking up to the ceiling.
So much for the science. I’ll just keep going along hoping that my dreams are merely entertaining me in my sleep and when I wake up, I’ll move on.
I just hope I haven’t been delivered any heavenly announcement or unlocked the keys to world peace in my sleep.
Now that would be a good topic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.