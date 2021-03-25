Don’t get me wrong. I like all the modern conveniences of life.
All the information in the world I could possibly need is at my fingertips via the Internet.
I listen to the genre of music that suits me at the time delivered to my car via satellite.
My microwave oven immediately cooks food or warms up leftovers for me.
And a little, pocket-sized device delivers directions, games, information, messages and even occasionally a phone call.
Life is good. Modern advancements and technology make it that way.
But sometimes, I long for the simpler days.
In the simpler days, some friends of mine could take apart a car engine, find a problem, fix it and put it back together all from the comfort of their garage and in one evening’s time.
The first car I called my own was a 1978 Datsun.
It had a bad habit of blowing a fuse on a regular basis.
If my dash lights ever went dark, I knew that a fuse had been blown. They were the small tube-shaped fuses with the wire down the middle.
If the fuse was blown, you could see the damage by looking at the severed wire.
I carried extra fuses in the car because it happened often enough.
I could grab a new one, reach over to the fuse box located under the dash on the passenger side, change the fuse and never decrease my speed of 60 miles per hour while driving down the highway.
Another car we had once, the horn started honking. It was one constant long honk.
All it took was a quick look at the fuse guide in the easily accessible fuse box to find the one connected to the horn and take it out, ending the noise wave.
With various cars, I’ve have also been able to change a headlight, taillight or burned out turn signal lamp.
With a minimum of tools and a “just enough to be dangerous” level of knowledge, I felt like Mr. Goodwrench.
Flash forward to today and our current car.
One of the turn signals went out this week.
My first thought was, “No problem, I’ll replace the lamp.”
After a quick glance under the hood, I knew my level of knowledge was well below the “enough to be dangerous” level.
No problem thanks to the modern convenience of the Internet. Of course there was a “how-to” video.
I could now see that all it would take was removing the battery (a multiple-step process), move around a few other wires and such, stand on my head, crawl under the hood, contort my arm in ways normally reserved for the circus, and I would be able to “do it myself.”
The video did come with the sage advice that I might want to check the fuse first before all that work to make sure that wasn’t the problem.
“No problem,” said the man who used to change fuses while driving down the road.
That was in a simple car with one easily accessible fuse box.
The current car has three fuse boxes.
Once the owner’s manual (online of course, they don’t print them anymore) guided me to the right one, which was in the trunk area, I managed to get to it and remove the potentially offending fuse.
Five auto parts stores and large levels of frustration later, I learned that our turn signal is potentially controlled by the rarest — and most expensive — fuse in the world.
No one had it in stock and it would take four or five days minimum to order one in.
Fortunately, I did a little fuse swapping from other spots and eliminated that as the cause of the problem.
So, it was back to under the hood and the removal of half the engine to get access to the lamp.
How did that work out?
Are you kidding me? I gave up.
The vast conspiracy to make things so difficult as to make it necessary to call in professional help is working again.
I’m calling the dealership shop. I can show them the YouTube video if they need any help.
Meanwhile, I’ll be in the waiting room bragging about how I used to change fuses on the fly in my 1978 Datsun.
