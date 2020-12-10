Before I go any further, so as to not lose too many readers in the first paragraph, let me state emphatically this column is not about the on-going debate centered around the value and freedom of wearing — or not wearing — a face mask.
That argument has been played out enough in print and on each and every obscure cable channel to keep us all informed for a lifetime.
Besides, I say it’s much like dogs vs. cats, Ford vs. Chevy, taste great vs. less filling.
There’s not an intelligent thought that can get posted out there anywhere to get anyone – pro or con — to change their mind. That ship has sailed.
Anyway, I just thought since they have become such a part of our lives right now — we probably all have one or two tucked away in a coat pocket or glove compartment where we’re not really sure where it is — I just thought I’d try to make an observation or two.
The first thought came to me as I was watching people walking into church, of all places.
I wonder if it tells anything about a person when it comes to just when they put their mask on?
I think we’ll all aware that our town has a “mask policy” (not sure if I’m supposed to use the word “mandate” or not), so needing to put one on to enter a public building isn’t going to catch a lot of people by surprise when they get up to the door and see a sign.
So, the “when” factor must just be a matter of taste or convenience.
Some put their mask on before exiting the car, even if a block away.
Others as soon as they fumble around and find it in their pocket.
Yet others don’t have a chance to do so right away because they are too busy herding their kids and helping them get theirs on first.
Then, there are those, whether as an act of defiance or a strong desire to follow the letter of the law (or policy) to the very detail by putting their face mask on as they cross the threshold.
I think I’m more of a “half-way there” type.
It’s usually part of my walk-up routine while heading toward the building.
Can’t really say why, much like everything else I do, it’s just a habit.
My wife seems to be a “before-you-get-out-of-the-car” type.
I think that’s just as much to make use of the mirror to ensure that everything is properly placed.
With a near zero risk of a face mask messing up my hairdo, that’s not much of a worry for me.
That would also explain why, on more than one occasion, she’s had to tell me that I have my mask on inside out.
Well, I can’t walk around looking like that, so I feel like a “Star Trek” (or is it “Star Wars”) spacecraft that has to let my defense shields down for just moment as I flip it around, hoping one of those sneaky COVID’s don’t sneak by while my guard is down.
One of the first masks I had was needed for a workplace requirement was easier to not get inside out, but upside down was a problem.
I’m still not sure I have it right, but I put a mark on the inside top to guide me.
Fortunately, that one doesn’t stay on for long, nor is it seen by too many people.
The further we get into this current situation, the more you start to see people making statements with their masks.
School affiliations, pro sports teams, workplace logos and even political statements are all being made on these little patches of cloth.
I have my casual mask, the doctor-type blue paper one that seems to be very popular.
I have the basic black. That one is for more formal and dress-up occasions — as if I’ve gone to any of those for months.
I have my Creighton Bluejays one, which I would love to wear to a game, but … well, you know.
None of them make me feel like the Lone Ranger or Batman.
No matter your style, let’s just hope that the end is in sight.
