Could it be something as simple as turning a page that makes us feel at least a little bit better?
For now, let’s go with that. Even though it’s something as predictable as, well, the passing of time.
If you’re old school and still track the days of a month by paper calendars, you should know what I mean.
It happened just a few days ago. It was time to turn the page on the calendar.
It’s a brand-new month. It’s not like everything instantly changed because an arbitrary set of 31 days has just given way to an all-new, differently named group of 30 days.
But hope springs eternal and it is indeed a brand-new month.
So far, the past eight months have been that Dumpster fire known as 2020.
It hasn’t been the smoothest of years. It is one that will stand out in our memories forever, though.
Decades from now we could be looking through the old photo albums and instantly know, “Oh yeah, that was 2020. I can tell cause Aunt Martha is wearing a mask and she’s not a doctor and it’s not Halloween.”
But just knowing that we’ve made it to a new month makes us feel like we are one step closer to the end of it all.
If we only knew when the end is going to be, so we could have a countdown.
I can find out how many more payments I have on our car, so I can optimistically say, “X number of months and this baby is all mine.”
We don’t have that luxury with this little pandemic that’s dominating our lives right now. We can’t count down the months to the end.
All we know is, since we got to turn the calendar over to a new month this week, is that we are one month closer.
Many years ago, I went through a time-management seminar.
One of the points of this cult-like program was to make a list of things to do every day and keep it nearby at all times.
As you finished a task, no matter the size, the item got a check mark next to it. The idea was each time you checked something off the list, it was an endorphin release that makes you feel better.
The more checks each day, the better you felt about yourself.
I think that’s what happened when the calendar flipped on Tuesday. It was a little endorphin rush for us all, a cause for new hope, new optimism, a clean slate of sorts.
Never mind the fact that the days instantly became hours shorter. At least it sure seems like it’s getting dark early all the sudden.
Never mind that it’s supposed to get noticeably cooler next week. September weather can be fickle.
Never mind that meteorologist already wanted to declare it to be the end of the summer.
Never mind that the tree in my back yard actually dropped a few yellow-colored leaves the other day.
It’s September. It’s a brand-new month. It opens up with a holiday. Many will enjoy a three-day weekend as we celebrate Labor Day on Monday.
It’s September. It’s a brand-new month. It’s the month celebrated in the Earth, Wind and Fire song that millions seemed to have searched out on Google the other day.
How can you not like a month that has a song named after it that includes such great lyrics as: “Ba de ya, dancing in September. Ba de ya, golden dreams were shiny days.”
It’s September. It’s a brand-new month. It’s not August. Or July. Or June. Or any of those other “did they really happen or were we in quarantine” months of this year.
If we can endure four more flips of the calendar pages, we’ll even be able to say we have made it to a brand-new year. Talk about your endorphin rushes.
That will be a big one, because surely next year will be better yet. Right?
Of course. Just like this month will be better than the last. What have we if not optimism?
So, welcome to September. Or as Earth, Wind and Fire says: “Ba de ya de ya de ya de ya.” (It really is a great song.)
